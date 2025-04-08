These debut picks are must-reads!
The 12 Most Popular New Books On Goodreads To Inspire Your Next Read
The one place I can trust for unfiltered book reviews is Goodreads (no shade to BookTok). I love reading the written praise or critique for debut books, and members haven't disappointed while sharing their popular picks of 2025 so far. From what we've seen, readers have a love of historical fiction, romance, and coming-of-age stories where there aren't clear heroes or villains, making for a well-rounded list you'll be fascinated by!
Explore the popular new books of 2025 that Goodreads members can't stop celebrating!
The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan
Cara Kay may be a bestselling author who's watched her number one series receive the box office treatment, but no one's ever seen her before. The truth is "Cara Kay" is nothing more than a pseudonym for a woman who'd rather hide behind the success she's achieved. While this has served her well for a while, her past's come calling and she'll have to deal with something that affected her and her best friend Amanda years ago.
Homeseeking by Karissa Chen
Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley
Pentinenceby Kristin Koval
Junie by Erin Crosby Eckstine
Tilt by Emma Pattee
Good Girl by Aria Aber
Fundamentally by Nussaibah Younis
PhD student Nadia Amin catches the eye of The United Nations when her deradicalization article gains notoriety. She's tasked with helping women break free from ideology that'll harm them which hits close to home, but arriving in Iraq makes her realize how much of a scam it feels like.
For one, The UN hasn't been truthful about its goals. Secondly, Nadia's paired with the irritating Sherri who seems to love reveling in Nadia's apparent "shortcomings." But then Nadia meets the young and carefree Sara, deciding she's worth all the trouble. However, Sara hasn't told Nadia everything either and reveals something that'll change Nadia's perception about her own interests.
Nesting by Roisín O'Donnell
Ciara Fay decides it's better to run away from her life with her young daughters than continue pretending everything's fine. From the outside looking in, she's married to a wonderful man named Ryan who makes sure all her needs are met. But he's also controlling and has a vengeful side she's seen more times than she'd like to admit. But it's not easy starting over, nor does Ciara truly feel safe because she knows Ryan is searching tirelessly for her and their daughters. The question she'll have to ask herself is whether she's able to deal with what comes with living a life that's not impoverished.
A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner
Red Clay by Charles B. Fancher
A family of former slave Felix H. Parker is left speechless when an old white woman visits their home in Red Clay, Alabama with the admission that her family once owned theirs. Adelaide Parker's determined to share her story because she's learned the truth sets people free, but she can't remember everything. The only thing she has is the knowledge that she still has family in Red Clay, leaving her to search for the truth no matter what's uncovered once she finds what she's looking for.
The Edge of Water by Olufunke Grace Bankole
A Nigerian mother lets her daughter begin a new life in New Orleans despite having a feeling that something bad will happen. Even though young Amina begins to find herself in the bustling city, a hurricane dismantles the brief grasp of joy she experienced. Left with no other choice, Amina begins wondering about her Nigerian family and the mother she feels she never got a chance to know. From dealing with layers of religion and folklore, The Edge of Water explores themes that impact often impact families.
