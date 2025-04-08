The one place I can trust for unfiltered book reviews is Goodreads (no shade to BookTok). I love reading the written praise or critique for debut books, and members haven't disappointed while sharing their popular picks of 2025 so far. From what we've seen, readers have a love of historical fiction, romance, and coming-of-age stories where there aren't clear heroes or villains, making for a well-rounded list you'll be fascinated by!

Popular new books of 2025 that Goodreads members can't stop celebrating!

Amazon The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan Cara Kay may be a bestselling author who's watched her number one series receive the box office treatment, but no one's ever seen her before. The truth is "Cara Kay" is nothing more than a pseudonym for a woman who'd rather hide behind the success she's achieved. While this has served her well for a while, her past's come calling and she'll have to deal with something that affected her and her best friend Amanda years ago.

Amazon Homeseeking by Karissa Chen Haiwen hasn't seen his first love Suchi in 60 years, but a chance encounter in Los Angeles reminds him how much he's missed her. The issue is that Suchi doesn't have time for revisiting her past, especially not after what happened. Though they were once inseparable in Shanghai, Haiwen's decision to be a part of the Nationalist army leaves her heart shattered. But, sometimes love is hard to quiet even when you've told yourself you've moved on.

Amazon Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley Music brings together two students and threatens to tear them apart in Deep Cuts . Such is the tale of Percy Marks and Joe Morrow. Beginning with a fateful meeting on campus at Berkeley in 2000, they realize they genuinely make a great team because Percy's good with words while Joe know how to bring extra charisma to them. Yet, such passion makes things difficult over the years and almost ruins the foundation they've worked to build.

Amazon Pentinenceby Kristin Koval Angie and David Sheehan are left frightened when death fills their home, so they consult with Martine Dumont. She's their only chance at legal representation, but there's one problem — Angie used to be in love with her son Julian. He happens to be an amazing criminal defense attorney which further muddies things for Angie. You see, they were involved in more than just an intimate love affair. They also were present for something awful that happened and they've never had to deal with it until now.

Amazon Junie by Erin Crosby Eckstine Junie's been a slave for as long as she can remember, so Bellereine Plantation is all she's ever known. She's helped serve her white master's family, but she's also dreamed of living a life filled with beautiful and freedom. Though she wishes her sister Minnie were still alive, nothing will change the fact she's been in the grave for some time...at least not until a singular event causes her to conjure her spirit. Seeking an unlikely alliance with Caleb, the coachmen of the guests at Bellereine, they soon realize there's something more than camaraderie between them. However, Junie also discovers Bellereine is a dark and terrifying place whose secrets are dying to be told. She may be able to break free from them, but it'll come at a price she'll have to make peace with.

Amazon Tilt by Emma Pattee Heavily pregnant and deciding to shop at IKEA at the last minute, Annie and others are caught in a shattering earthquake in Portland, Oregon. She's lost the ability to contact her husband, but flashbacks reveal there may have been trouble in "paradise." Forced to walk, Annie survives through pure determination and sees how tragedy can bring out the worst as well as the good in people. Her one goal? Appreciate where she's at as a result of seeing how fragile life is.

Amazon Good Girl by Aria Aber Nila feels at home in Berlin's underground scene which makes her feel more accepted than she's ever felt. She knows she's a disappointment to her Afghan parents, but being drawn to intellect and art has always been her calling card. It's what introduces her to Marlowe, an American writer who finds the same freedom in Berlin as Nila. But as the two get close, racism threatens to pull them apart in Germany.

Amazon Fundamentally by Nussaibah Younis PhD student Nadia Amin catches the eye of The United Nations when her deradicalization article gains notoriety. She's tasked with helping women break free from ideology that'll harm them which hits close to home, but arriving in Iraq makes her realize how much of a scam it feels like. For one, The UN hasn't been truthful about its goals. Secondly, Nadia's paired with the irritating Sherri who seems to love reveling in Nadia's apparent "shortcomings." But then Nadia meets the young and carefree Sara, deciding she's worth all the trouble. However, Sara hasn't told Nadia everything either and reveals something that'll change Nadia's perception about her own interests.

Amazon Nesting by Roisín O'Donnell Ciara Fay decides it's better to run away from her life with her young daughters than continue pretending everything's fine. From the outside looking in, she's married to a wonderful man named Ryan who makes sure all her needs are met. But he's also controlling and has a vengeful side she's seen more times than she'd like to admit. But it's not easy starting over, nor does Ciara truly feel safe because she knows Ryan is searching tirelessly for her and their daughters. The question she'll have to ask herself is whether she's able to deal with what comes with living a life that's not impoverished.

Amazon A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner Nina Jacobs wants to have the best summer of her life in 1986. She doesn't want to deal with her mother's fragile mental state, but she does want to be "de-flowered" before heading off to college. But Nina's mother continues to be a thorn in her side and she's running into problems in the sex department. It's the kind of thing that makes her popular for the wrong reasons at a hip bar called Flanagan's. The only way she can kind of ease her way into the world of the people who frequent there is become drunk and high enough to appear "carefree." Plus, her crush Gardner Reed is always there and has the hearts of every other girl that congregates at Flanagan's. Thus begins Nina's relentless goal of making Gardner hers. With cocaine in her system, she can do anything. But how much is she willing to give up in order to have a life that's problem-free?

Amazon Red Clay by Charles B. Fancher A family of former slave Felix H. Parker is left speechless when an old white woman visits their home in Red Clay, Alabama with the admission that her family once owned theirs. Adelaide Parker's determined to share her story because she's learned the truth sets people free, but she can't remember everything. The only thing she has is the knowledge that she still has family in Red Clay, leaving her to search for the truth no matter what's uncovered once she finds what she's looking for.

Amazon The Edge of Water by Olufunke Grace Bankole A Nigerian mother lets her daughter begin a new life in New Orleans despite having a feeling that something bad will happen. Even though young Amina begins to find herself in the bustling city, a hurricane dismantles the brief grasp of joy she experienced. Left with no other choice, Amina begins wondering about her Nigerian family and the mother she feels she never got a chance to know. From dealing with layers of religion and folklore, The Edge of Water explores themes that impact often impact families.

