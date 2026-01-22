I’m usually not one to pick out books based on internet hype, but I’ve always considered Goodreads to be the one exception to this rule. People on the website, for the most part, are extremely dedicated to consuming high-quality literature that is equal parts engaging and thought-provoking.

Walmart Onyx Storm By Rebecca Yarros The top-read book of 2025 is, to no one’s surprise, Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros. If your entire algorithm has been dragons, morally gray love interests, and people dramatically whispering “for the wing,” you’re not alone. Yarros has been absolutely dominating with her Fourth Wing series, and the third installment, released early last year, shot straight to the top of readers’ lists. It’s the kind of book everyone seems to be reading at the same time, the one you spot tucked into tote bags at coffee shops and lighting up group chats with “have you gotten to that part yet?” energy.

Walmart Fourth Wing By Rebecca Yarros Impressively, the first book in the series, released back in 2023, has also found its way onto countless reading lists again this year. And honestly? That tracks. Even my friends who swear they “don’t read” have been texting me unsolicited recommendations for Fourth Wing since the moment it hit shelves. It’s the kind of book that turns casual readers into full-blown fangirls overnight. Suddenly everyone has an opinion, a favorite dragon, and a strong emotional reaction they’re dying to discuss. It’s all anyone talks about, and for good reason. Once you start, it’s nearly impossible to put down.

Amazon Great Big Beautiful Life By Emily Henry Emily Henry never disappoints when it comes to breezy, feel-good romances, and Great Big Beautiful Life is no exception. The second I saw a new Emily Henry title, I already knew it was going to be one of those books—the kind you bring everywhere “just in case you have five minutes to read.” It’s cozy, charming, and somehow manages to feel like a warm hug and a tiny emotional spiral all at once. Another win for Henry, as always.

Amazon The Women By Kristin Hannah Whenever I need a really good cry—the kind that sneaks up on you and leaves you staring at the wall afterward—I reach for a Kristin Hannah book. I’m still emotionally recovering from Firefly Lane, and it’s been a solid 15 years since I first read it. Her stories just linger like that. So it’s no surprise that fans of the author have fully embraced The Women, which has become one of the most-read novels of 2025. It’s powerful, heartfelt, and exactly the kind of book you start knowing it’s going to wreck you—in the best possible way.

Amazon The God Of The Woods By Liz Moore Liz Moore saw major success with her mystery novel throughout 2025—but the final month sent it into full cultural-moment territory. When Taylor Swift premiered her Disney+ docuseries, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, eagle-eyed fans spotted her backstage before a show listening to the audiobook version of The God of the Woods. And honestly? That was all it took. The internet did its thing, sales skyrocketed, and suddenly everyone—including me—was adding it to their must-read list. Unsurprisingly, the Swift effect turned Moore’s already-buzzed-about novel into one of the year’s biggest late-stage hits.

Walmart The Let Them Theory By Mel Robbins My sister, who is deeply into self-help, has been talking to me nonstop about the “let them” theory. At first, I’ll admit, I rolled my eyes a little. But the more she explained it, the more it started to hit. The idea is simple: instead of trying to control the people in your life—especially romantic partners—you let them show you who they are, and you focus your energy on yourself. Because while you can’t control every choice your partner makes, you can control how you respond—and that shift alone can be incredibly freeing.

Amazon I’m Glad My Mom Died By Jennette McCurdy Here’s another one that came out years ago, yet somehow still feels just as relevant today. It remains one of the top-selling memoirs of the 21st century, and that doesn’t surprise me. Reading Jennette McCurdy’s story feels heavy in the best way, pulling back the curtain on what was really happening behind the camera while she was smiling for the world. It’s heartbreaking, eye-opening, and the kind of book that stays with you long after you close the cover.

Amazon Frankenstein: The 1818 Text By Mary Shelley While it may have first hit the shelves more than 200 years ago, Frankenstein still ranks as one of the most-read horror novels, according to Goodreads. I love seeing a classic resurface in a modern way. Maybe it’s the buzz around Guillermo del Toro’s newly released adaptation, or maybe it’s simply because Mary Shelley’s story still hits just as hard today. Either way, I can’t help but feel thrilled seeing a centuries-old novel holding its own alongside today’s bestsellers.

