My mom and I have always bonded over book recommendations—it’s kind of our love language. We don’t always have identical taste, but I’ve learned exactly what will pull her in. And somehow, I’m almost always right.

There’s something especially meaningful about gifting a book to your mom. It’s not just a present—it’s an experience you’re sharing, a conversation waiting to happen. Whether it’s a classic novel that explores the complexities of mother-daughter relationships, a beautifully written memoir she can get lost in, or a cookbook that turns into your next Sunday ritual together, the right book feels personal and a perfect way to connect.

From inspiring interiors to thoughtful storytelling, these picks go beyond the page. They’re gifts she’ll return to again and again, each time thinking of you, ofc!

Here are 10 great books to gift for Mother's Day.

Amazon Little Women by Louisa May Alcott Sometimes, you just need to get lost in one of the classics. This beloved American novel by Louisa May Alcott explores the beauty of motherhood, as Mrs. March instills heartwarming values in her daughters throughout the book.

Coastal Granddaughter by Heidi Creative Co. Coastal Granddaughter by Heidi Drexler Stehr Everyone needs a glossy coffee table book for their home, and what better pick than this Coastal Granddaughter piece? Not only is it visually breathtaking, with stunning shots of Cape Cod and Nantucket, but the quality is remarkable for the price. It looks like it belongs in a museum, but you can preorder it now for only $100.

Amazon Someday This Will Be a Funny Story by Nora Ephron Nora Ephron will always be remembered for her biting wit, relatable charm, and heartfelt relationship dynamics. Someday This Will Be a Funny Story is no exception. Although it's a quote collection rather than a narrative novel, every page is sure to deliver wisdom with a dash of humor and soul.

Amazon The Joy Luck Club by Amy Tan Grab your tissue box, because this novel will make you ugly cry. In fact, it's my mother's favorite book of all time, because it explores the complex, bumpy, and utterly beautiful connection between mother and daughter. Amy Tan truly knows how to grab your heart and tug at the heartstrings.

Amazon Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook by Ina Garten Serious question: Where would our country be without Barefoot Contessa? For decades, Ina Garten has brought warmth, love, and deliciousness into our homes. Her Modern Comfort Food cookbook offers recipes that are both mouthwatering and surprisingly easy to whip up.

Amazon Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel García Márquez Here's a fun fact: this classic, Nobel Prize-winning novel by Gabriel García Márquez is widely considered a clear inspiration for How I Met Your Mother! This Colombian page-turner follows a man who waits 50 years for the love of his life to be single again, so he can swoop in and marry her. Mothers will love this sweeping story for its lyrical prose, magical realism, and vivid imagery.

Amazon Magnolia Table, Volume 1-3 by Joanna Gaines Joanna Gaines's Magnolia Table series is not only a feast for the eyes, but it's filled with "sacred dishes" to serve for the whole family. It's a chef's kiss in the truest sense.

Amazon Then Again by Diane Keaton Diane Keaton's moving memoir explores the messy, complicated, and deeply personal relationship she shares with her mother, drawing from her mother's 85 private journals. The result is an unflinching portrait spanning four generations. The perfect gift for mom.

Tableshop Bookshelf The Jane Austen Insult Guide for Well-Bred Women: Tea & Scorn Edition For the mom whose wit is as sharp as her bookshelf is stacked, this gift is perfect. Inspired by Jane Austen, The Jane Austen Insult Guide for Well-Bred Women is cheeky and charming—perfect for anyone who believes a well-timed comeback is an art form. From passive-aggressive houseguest moments to eye-roll-worthy small talk, these literary zingers deliver the perfect blend of polish and bite. It’s the kind of book she’ll keep on her nightstand, flip through with a glass of wine, and quote at just the right moment.