Sip On This Spicy Fireball Cocktail That's Made For The Holidays
A great cocktail is what keeps us going throughout the holiday season. To start, we look for a delicious sip that's easy to prepare that also comes with an impressive presentation. Bonus points if the drink can warm us up along the way. This spicy Fireball cocktail with a wintry Moscow mule influence checks all of our boxes for a holiday beverage. It's unbelievably easy to make, fun to garnish and is a cozy sip overall. Pair it with your fave holiday sweets, or sip along as you prepare a hearty winter dinner. Keep this delicious cocktail recipe in mind for all of your Christmas gatherings, New Year celebrations, or for any occasion you desire! Scroll further for the best drink you'll have this month.
Ingredients for our Spicy Winter Mule Fireball Cocktail
- 1 ounce Fireball whiskey
- 2-3 dashes angostura bitters
- 4 ounces ginger beer
- Orange slice, for the rim
- 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon, for the rim
- Orange peel, for garnish
- Cinnamon stick and rosemary sprig, for garnish
How to Make The Perfect Spicy Fireball Cocktail
- Use the orange slice to moisten the rim of the mule mug or glass. Dip the mug rim into a bowl filled with the sugar and cinnamon.
- Add in the Fireball whiskey and angostura bitters. Fill the cup with ice, then top off with ginger beer.
- Twist the orange peel or slice into the drink, then garnish with the cinnamon stick and rosemary. Serve this Fireball cocktail immediately!
Love this Fireball cocktail recipe and want more festive ideas for your next party? Sign up for our newsletter for weekly drink inspiration!
Recipe development and photography by Sarah Anderson.