I'm Obsessed With Starbucks’ New Firework Frappuccino – But It’s Only Here For A Week

Starbucks just launched an all-new Frappuccino, and of course, I had to try it the first day it hit menus. The Firework Frappuccino is coined as "summer vacation in a cup," but does this festive sip really live up to the hype? Knowing it's also only available for a week, is it worthy of limited-time status? I beelined straight to my nearest Starbucks to find some answers.

Read on for my full review of the Firework Frappuccino from Starbucks!

About The Firework Frappuccino At Starbucks Starbucks Starbucks dropped the Firework Frappuccino just in time to celebrate Fourth of July, hence why it might be a limited-edition item. Available July 1-7 (while supplies last), this bev promises a "refreshing tangy-sweet" flavor thanks to the signature berry flavors of the chain's Summer-Berry Refreshers, coconut milk, raspberry-flavored pearls, strawberry purée, and vanilla sweet cream cold foam on top. Though it sounds like this drink packs in a ton of components, they're what give the Firework Frappuccino its festive look. With layers of red, white, and blue, it's the epitome of Fourth of July. “This is a summer vacation in a cup,” says Amanda Conaway, who helped bring the beverage to Starbucks cafes across the United States. “From the popping pearls to the creamy vanilla sweet cream, it’s a vibrant, textured beverage inspired by the sights and sounds of summer.” I found the Firework Frappuccino to be delightfully refreshing and perfectly balanced. Here are my thoughts!

My Review Of The Starbucks Firework Frappuccino Meredith Holser Upon first sip, I found the Firework Frappuccino super refreshing – it was nearly 90 degrees outside when I ordered it, and even just one swig left me feeling optimistic about the drink. The frozen base made with Starbucks’ Summer-Berry flavoring and coconut milk wasn’t overly sweet, which I thoroughly enjoyed. It also had a nice, icy texture with just enough crunch for my textural preferences. As I sipped on, I found that the raspberry-flavored pearls added more sweetness, but since they’re small and dispersed throughout the cup, you only get that sweetness in small doses – yum! Combined with the frozen base, they got even better. After several sips, I got a taste of the purée layer. It was a bit tart, but not overly jarring. Thus far, all of the components went together wonderfully.

Meredith Holser Mixing in the cold foam was where the magic truly happened with the Firework Frappuccino. Creamy, fluffy, and sweet, it toned down the tartness of the strawberry purée and made each sip a bit thicker, which I loved. With everything blended together, it tasted like a hybrid between a dirty soda (sans bubbles, of course) and, surprisingly, a smoothie! The drink has a balanced and refreshing fruity effect, and it was so nice, I wish I had ordered a larger size! The color scheme of the cup is also definitely a festive way to ring in Fourth of July if you’re seeking a tasty way to celebrate. I could definitely see myself running back to Starbucks to try this bev again, as long as it’s before July 7! My final verdict? Yes, the hype is real – and Starbucks should absolutely add this summery sip to their menu permanently!

