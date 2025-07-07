Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

OMG! Starbucks Is Bringing 3 Brand-New Frappuccinos To Menus

New Starbucks Strato Frappuccinos
Meredith Holser
Jul 07, 2025
Get ready, Starbucks fans – the coffee chain will start serving up three all-new Frappuccino flavors for summer! The news is very welcome, especially after nine Frappuccino flavors were cut from Starbucks menus earlier this year as part of the company’s ‘Back to Starbucks’ initiative. All three flavors embrace some of Starbucks’ existing flavors (like matcha and brown sugar), so the sips will be fairly familiar – except for one exciting twist when it comes to toppings. Inspired by the Italian word strato, meaning “layer,” fans of Starbucks' cold foam will definitely want to try these new bevs.

Read on to discover all the new Starbucks Frappuccinos that just hit menus and when you can order them!

\u200bStarbucks Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino

Starbucks

Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino

First up is the Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino. Like one of my favorite Starbucks orders, the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, this blended bev highlights the sweet richness of brown sugar with a nice pinch of cinnamon. According to Starbucks, it features "a blend of Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk, and ice, layered with brown sugar-flavored cream cold foam. A strike of cinnamon is an elegant finishing touch."

\u200b\u200bStarbucks Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino

Starbucks

Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino

I can’t deny that I’m most excited to see the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino on the list of new Starbucks Frappuccino beverages – sweet strawberry and earthy matcha make the most delectable pairing, and I’m loving the idea of sipping both down in frozen form this summer! While this sip has a matcha Frappuccino base sweetened with classic syrup, it's made with a strawberry-flavored cold foam for contrast in flavor and color.

\u200b\u200bStarbucks Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino

Starbucks

Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino

The final Frappuccino flavor is the all-new Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, which is equal parts chocolatey and caramel-y. You'll still get the coffee effect from it, thanks to its recipe made with Frappuccino Roast coffee, milk and ice. This drink is also topped off with salted caramel-flavored cold foam plus a nice drizzle of caramel sauce. Yum!

When can I order the Starbucks Strato Frappuccinos?

\u200b\u200bStarbucks Starbucks Strato Frappuccinos

Starbucks

These new Starbucks Strato Frappuccino flavors will hit menus on July 8. Stay tuned here for more updates and full reviews of the sips!

\u200bStarbucks Firework Frappuccino

Starbucks

ICYMI, Starbucks also unveiled the Firework Frappuccino for a limited time in July. A riff on the chain's Summer-Berry Refreshers, the sip featured a frozen base blended with coconut milk and dotted with raspberry-flavored pearls, topped off nicely with strawberry purée and some vanilla sweet cream cold foam. The drink was only available to order from July 1-7 in lieu of Fourth of July, but per my review of the bev, I think they should totally bring it back to the permanent menu.

This post has been updated.

