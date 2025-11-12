Red Cup Day Returns Tomorrow – Here’s How To Get Your Starbucks Freebie

Starbucks’ annual holiday tradition is coming back so soon. The coffee chain just announced the date for Red Cup Day in 2025, and if you’re looking to get your hands on an exclusive reusable red holiday cup this year, you’ll want to tap in to all the details we’ve got below.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Red Cup Day at Starbucks in 2025!

When is Red Cup Day 2025? Starbucks Red Cup Day will return to Starbucks on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

What is Red Cup Day? Starbucks Red Cup Day is an annual one-day event at Starbucks in which customers can receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage. The red cups are available on Red Cup Day only and are typically around while supplies last.



What do the red cups look like for 2025? Starbucks This year's limited-edition reusable red cup (pictured above) features an illustrated motif of a Starbucks coffeehouse. The adorable 2025 design was hand-drawn by Starbucks designer Yvonne Chan. “The design is inspired by the little moment of magic you feel when you step into a Starbucks from the cold outside,” said Chan. “With the hand-drawn sketch, I tried to capture the feeling of something crafted by one person for another.” Each reusable red cup hold 16 ounces (equivalent to a grande size at Starbucks) and is made of 95% recycled material.

How can I get a Starbucks red cup this year? Starbucks To get your free red cup at Starbucks starting November 13, you’ll have to order at least one handcrafted holiday beverage. The Starbucks holiday menu for 2025 has plenty of options to choose from, including the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. Red Cup Day limits one red cup per customer.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more updates from your favorite fast food destinations!

This post has been updated.