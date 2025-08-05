Cold Foam Lovers! Trader Joe’s Just Dropped A Starbucks Dupe For Just $4

As if I needed yet another excuse to walk on over to my local Trader Joe’s, the grocer just dropped a tasty new item that's nothing short of perfect for at-home coffee. My morning lattes and iced coffees are about to get so much better.

Yep – TJ’s released a canned cold foam that rivals that of Starbucks and Dunkin’. Shoppers say it’s quite literally the “at-home version" of what you can get at the cafés – but costs significantly less per serving. Many Trader Joe’s fans also report it’s just as “sweet, frothy and delicious.” This new Trader Joe’s item is looking like a total must-try for any coffee connoisseur.

Scroll on to discover the new $4 Trader Joe’s find that’ll upgrade your at-home coffee game!

Trader Joe’s Meet this newcomer to Trader Joe's dairy aisle: the Vanilla Cold Foam Creamer. Likely inspired by the popularity of cold foam add-ons from large coffee chains like Starbucks and Dunkin', this canned creamer delivers a light and airy layer of foam that's naturally flavored with vanilla for extra sweetness.

Trader Joe’s Made with a simple list of ingredients like pasteurized skim milk, pasteurized cream, and cane sugar, this canned cold foam also contains zero oils, unlike other store-bought cold foams from popular brands. Instead of using oil to to thicken up this cold foam (which can be hard on the tummy), Trader Joe's employs soy lecithin, cellulose gel, and cellulose gum. Though you might thin this new Trader Joe's item is just a glorified whipped cream, there's a few differences to note. This pick includes not only cream, but skim milk, too, to help thin it out to achieve an authentic cold foam feel. Plus, the texture is a bit more dense and viscous than your average airy whipped cream.

Reddit Trader Joe's shoppers who adore coffee are already hooked on the canned cold foam. “It’s so good!!!" one person wrote on Reddit. "Black cold brew or iced coffee with foam on top is my go-to and this one exceeded my expectations.” “Crew member here-- we had it in the crew break room yesterday and it's a great addition to coffee," someone else commented. Sweet, frothy and delicious.”

Reddit From iced coffees and lattes to iced matchas and even homemade Refreshers, Trader Joe's new Vanilla Cold Foam Creamer makes a delightful addition to any cold drink. It brings a subtle sweetness to each sip, thanks to the cane sugar and natural vanilla flavoring, but the best part to me is that the can only costs $4.49! The Vanilla Cold Foam is on Trader Joe's shelves right now, though it's sure to not last long among coffee drinkers who shop at the cult-favorite grocer (AKA me). If you're looking to elevate your drinks without making a trip through the drive-thru and spending more money than necessary, make sure to add it to your cart ASAP.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Trader Joe's products as they hit shelves!