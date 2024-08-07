These 14 Cozy Old Navy Finds Have Me So Excited For Fall
Whoever’s running Old Navy’s new collections deserves a big ol’ smooch, because their latest styles are way too cute. Their summer drop included tons of gingham and fun denim finds, but now that the fall creep is creepin’ in, I’m absolutely eyeing their fall pieces.Old Navy’s newest collection is packed with cozy basic tees, tailored denim skirts, adorable barn jackets, and easygoing pants – all of which can be easily dressed up or down for the upcoming season. Plus, some of these 14 fall finds are currently on sale for 50% off! Scroll on to see my faves, including everything I think everyone should be snagging and styling for cozy season.
Old Navy
SoSoft Crop Cardigan
This light blue color is so cute! The SoSoft material this button-up cardigan is made of is intended to be not too heavy nor too light, so you'll find maximum comfort in it for chillier days.
Old Navy
High-Waisted Pixie Flare Pants
I love me a high waist. These deep red pants feature a fun flare at the bottom and just enough stretch to enjoy all-day comfort.
Old Navy
Ponte-Knit Mini Dress
The square neck on this black mini dress feels so chic. The material is made mostly of cotton, so your look can be as breathable as possible. I'd definitely style this piece with some tall riding boots and a denim jacket for a go-to fall uniform.
Old Navy
Canvas Barn Jacket
Barn jackets are about to be everywhere this fall! The utilitarian look of this brown piece is perfect for casual outings. I love the look that to contrasting corduroy collar brings to this, and it'll wear well with everything.
Old Navy
High-Waisted Jean Midi Skirt
For fall dates and dinners out on the town, this denim midi skirt is the perfect balance between dressed up and cozy. The buttons that line the front will pair wonderfully with any sort of silver jewelry or silver hardware on purses and boots.
Old Navy
SoComfy Oversized Tunic Sweatshirt
Everyone needs a good sweatshirt for fall time – and not just the one you picked up as a souvenir on your last vacation. This basic sweatshirt comes in a ton of colors to suit your style, plus it's the ultimate comfy piece since it's meant to be oversized. You can wear it with jeans or leggings and still look fire.
Old Navy
Loose Mini Shirt Dress
Looking to keep things light and breezy? Look no further than this shirt dress. It's crafted from 100% cotton twill and features an easygoing a-line silhouette that allows for amazing freedom of movement.
Old Navy
Fitted Ribbed Top
I see you, sweetheart neckline! This feminine top is a great basic to scoop up to wear with everything from skirts to baggy jeans. Think of it as a nice step up from your old t-shirt drawer. Plus, it's 32% off right now.
Old Navy
Classic Jean Jacket
This denim wash is honestly the perfect color. I love a wash that's not too light or too dark. You'll fall in love with the cute classic details throughout this jacket, and love it even more for its ability to match every piece in your closet!
Old Navy
Fit & Flare Sleeveless Midi Dress
Autumnal color? Check. Comfy fit? Check. Modest coverage? Check. This stretchy midi dress can take you from the office to dinner with ease!
Old Navy
Chiffon Maxi Skirt
This playful maxi skirt is just begging to be worn with a basic tank top and ballet flats. It's fitted with an elastic waist to ensure your next fall look is nothing but comfy.
Old Navy
Boyfriend Button-Down Jean Tunic
I'm obsessed with this dark denim tunic top. It gives artsy vibes to the max! Pair it with a separate pair of black jeans or just your regular ol' denim to pull an easy fall look in no time!
Old Navy
Oversized Bomber Jacket
I need this bomber jacket on my body ASAP. I like that it supplies a different look from your expected denim jacket for fall time, plus it'll keep things nice and cozy, no matter how you wear it.
Old Navy
Pixie Mini Skirt
A black mini skirt is cool and all, but this red color is to die for. The material is fairly stretchy, too! It zips on the side to lock in a truly seamless look.
