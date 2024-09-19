13 Perfect Jean Jackets For Fall From Just $25
I fear there’s no wardrobe staple more iconic than the classic jean jacket. Denim as a whole is just that girl, because it goes with anything and everything, no matter the season. I love jean jackets for fall in particular, because they offer a nice layer of warmth without being overly insulating or bulky (plus, who am I to be above a good old Canadian tux?). You can shop 'em in so many styles these days, too, from cropped jean jackets to pieces dotted with patchwork. This season, embrace the timeless charm of denim and make these jean jackets (starting at $25) for fall your go-to's for stylish seasonal layering!
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Denim Collarless Button Jacket
The unique collarless design on this $89 button-up jean jacket sets you up for workday success, making the layer a bit more formal than your classic silhouette.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Denim Trucker Jacket
This classic jean jacket comes in a perfect wear-with-everything medium wash for $100.
Amazon
Lee Legendary Rider Denim Jacket
Lee's been in the denim game for years, so they know what they're doing when it comes to jean jackets. For just $25, you can don this timeless layer that has all the details you know and love.
Anthropologie
Mable Peter Pan Collar Denim Jacket
For something just a lil' different, opt for this bold jean jacket that boasts a Peter Pan collar. Its loose-fitting shape wears easily with anything you want to wear underneath. This piece goes for $128!
Free People
Free People Tie-Front Denim Jacket
This tie-front jacket is so cute, and it's a little bit lighter in terms of weight, so think of it more as a shacket. This $98 layer is the perfect garment to layer over basic white tank-black jean outfits to spice up your fall looks (without a ton of effort)!
Old Navy
Old Navy '94 Jean Trucker Jacket
Inspired by the '90s, this dark wash trucker jacket boasts oh-so classic details, from the front buttons to the pockets along the chest. The contrasting collar is so adorable, too. It goes for $70 right now!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Denim Trench Coat
Mirroring timeless trench coat designs, this $88 jean jacket is unlike anything you've ever had before. The dramatic collar, wrists, and buttoned front will certainly turn all heads towards you!
Amazon
LifeShe Hooded Denim Jacket
Cozy girls, rise up! This $46 denim jacket was made for you. It's like a hybrid between a hoodie and a jean jacket, meaning you get that added layer of comfort when you need it on colder days.
Gap
Gap Cinched Denim Jacket
This figure-flattering denim jacket from Gap goes for $90, but looks way more luxe and expensive. The cinched design pulls your waist in to help define your body even more, whether you wear it buttoned or not.
Anthropologie
Avec Les Filles Jacquard Heart Jacket
This $148 pick is all about the patchwork, baby. There's a massive quilted heart that covers the entire back to give your fall looks some super cute flair.
Free People
We The Free Denim Barn Coat
Barn coats are gonna be big this fall. This $168 pick helps you get ahead of the trend with a perfect medium denim wash, longline hem, and oversized fit.
Free People
Free People Suzy Denim Jacket
This $148 jean jacket is meant to be cuffed along the sleeves for an eye-catching contrast. It's definitely an oversized style, which is really helpful when it comes time to layer up for the cold!
J.Crew
J.Crew Denim Barn Jacket
This sophisticated $168 barn jacket comes in the perfect dark wash for fall layering. I love the oversized pockets that allow you to carry all your necessities for the day, sans bag.
