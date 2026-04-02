Here's everything you need to know about Florence Pugh and Finn Cole's relationship.

I'm still not over Florence Pugh's performance in We Live In Time — especially given all the talk about how spicy her chemistry is with Andrew Garfield. And when MCU fans went crazy over her chemistry with Lewis Pullman in Thunderbolts* ? All this talk about chemistry has us wondering...who IS Florence dating these days? Well, the answer is actor Finn Cole — and she just went Instagram official with him!

The Latest Update on Florence Pugh and Finn Cole View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) Florence Pugh hard launched her relationship with Finn Cole with a post to her 9.9 million Instagram followers on April 1. "Bvlgari with my boys 😍," she captioned the post, which features images from a Bulgari launch gala in Milan. "Your work is sensational, @lucia_silvestri," she continues in another post. "Thank you for having me @bvlgari at the unveiling of the Eclettica collection, I gasped 20,000, then had a martini to process the craftswomenship." Florence wore a gorgeous, strapless green dress with her hair in romantic, old Hollywood waves, while Finn Cole (who's looking at her pretty lovingly, IMO) wore a brown suit with a black shirt. And Flo's necklace looked perfect alongside the black bow that served as Finn's tie. Yeah, I'm obsessed with them.

Who has Florence Pugh dated before? Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Prior to now, Florence dated Zach Braff and Charlie Gooch before those relationships ultimately ended. She recently spoke to British Vogue about how much "bullying" impacted her relationship with Zach, acknowledging that during the three years they were together were "quite private" for a while. She said, "I think any relationship in this limelight is going to be stressed.”

A Quick Timeline Of Florence Pugh And Finn Cole's Relationship Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images 2017 — Fans Take Notice Of Florence And Finn's Friendship Florence and Pugh have known each other for a while, but attentive fans noticed the actress began frequently supporting whatever Finn shared on Instagram beginning in 2017. Any post — from personal updates to his time on Peaky Blinders — received a like from Florence (via Cosmopolitan). September 3, 2024 — Florence And Finn Attend The Premiere Of The Perfect Couple In London The two showed up to the East London premiere of The Perfect Couple, and were even seen at the party following the event (via The Sun). They apparently were comfortable in each other's as they seemed to be "having a great time." At the same time, a source noticed the pair seemed to be intentional about not being "pictured or seen" together. Prior to this, Florence and Finn were seen having a good time at the Glastonbury Festival (via Daily Mail).

Amy Sussman/Getty Images September 18, 2024 — Florence Cheekily Admits She's Seeing Someone New Finn Cole's kept quiet about anything pertaining his relationship status, but Florence has offered a unique insight into hers without naming who she's dating. "We are figuring what we actually are. And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller-coaster," she said (via British Vogue). Admitting she's prone to falling head over heels in love, the actress further explained her reasoning for taking things slow. "I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that," she said.

What else has Florence Pugh starred in? Marleen Moise/Getty Images Florence Pugh has starred in a few groundbreaking films that have aided in her burgeoning acting career. She stunned audiences with her roles as Dani in Midsommar, Amy March in Little Women, Yelena Belova in Black Widow, Alice in Don't Worry Darling, Jean Tatlock Oppenheimer, and as Princess Irulan in the Dune series.

Where else have we seen Finn Cole? Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images In addition to starring in Peaky Blinders as Michael Grey, Finn Cole is also known for Animal Kingdom as Joshua 'J' Cody, Slaughterhouse Rulez as Don Wallace, and F9: The Fast Saga as Young Jakob.

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This post has been updated.