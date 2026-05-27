3 Amazing Football Dramas to Watch While You Wait For Mandy Moore's 'The Land'

Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, and Chloe Bennet have a brand new football family drama called The Land that's perfect for anyone who's missing good, old school TV. I think a story really shines when it dives into the details, and keeps deep, complicated relationships at its core. And in The Land, we meet a family steeped in the NFL who have way more problems than you might expect.

Well, until we can press play on The Land, I found some of the best football family dramas that are sure to hold you over. Here's where you can stream them.

All American The CW All American is a beloved football drama that follows a player in South Los Angeles named Spencer (Daniel Ezra) who gets recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School. It really emphasizes the collision of two different worlds and two different lifestyles — and considering season 8 is about to premiere, there's plenty of episodes to get sucked into.

Friday Night Lights NBC This football show takes place in Dillon, Texas, and opens with Eric (Kyle Chandler) taking over the Panthers football team — and the star quarterback Jason (Scott Porter) getting paralyzed during a game. Friday Night Lights has it all: five seasons of family drama, messy teenage love triangles, found family. This is a fan-favorite for a reason!

Titletown High Netflix This football drama is actually a reality show about a real football team at Valdosta High School in Georgia. The Wildcats are just trying to get a championship...and survive high school along the way. Yeah, that sounds pretty relatable. This show has one season, so consider it the perfect limited series for a weekend binge watch.

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