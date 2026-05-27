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These are totally binge-worthy.

3 Amazing Football Dramas to Watch While You Wait For Mandy Moore's 'The Land'

football drama shows
The CW
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​May 27, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford, and Chloe Bennet have a brand new football family drama called The Land that's perfect for anyone who's missing good, old school TV. I think a story really shines when it dives into the details, and keeps deep, complicated relationships at its core. And in The Land, we meet a family steeped in the NFL who have way more problems than you might expect.

Well, until we can press play on The Land, I found some of the best football family dramas that are sure to hold you over. Here's where you can stream them.

All American

All American

The CW

All American is a beloved football drama that follows a player in South Los Angeles named Spencer (Daniel Ezra) who gets recruited to play for Beverly Hills High School. It really emphasizes the collision of two different worlds and two different lifestyles — and considering season 8 is about to premiere, there's plenty of episodes to get sucked into.

Friday Night Lights

friday night lights football drama

NBC

This football show takes place in Dillon, Texas, and opens with Eric (Kyle Chandler) taking over the Panthers football team — and the star quarterback Jason (Scott Porter) getting paralyzed during a game. Friday Night Lights has it all: five seasons of family drama, messy teenage love triangles, found family. This is a fan-favorite for a reason!

Titletown High

Titletown High

Netflix

This football drama is actually a reality show about a real football team at Valdosta High School in Georgia. The Wildcats are just trying to get a championship...and survive high school along the way. Yeah, that sounds pretty relatable. This show has one season, so consider it the perfect limited series for a weekend binge watch.

Let us know your favorite football drama on Facebook, and follow along for all of Brit + Co's best TV updates!

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