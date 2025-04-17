If you routinely spritzed yourself with Love Spell before school, chances are you read Judy Blume'sForever at least once. We're having a fangirl moment because Netflix's adaptation of thenovel is premiering right before summer, so we get to relieve the dreamier aspects of our first love moments. Ironically, Forever is similar tofor this very reason and makes us want to create a romance playlist so we can remember the way it felt to look into our crushes eyes when we were infatuated with them.

What is Forever about?

According to Netflix, producer Mara Brock Akil will stick as close to Judy Blume's plot with a few tweaks. Viewers and book lovers alike will be introduced to Keisha and Justin as opposed to Blume's Katherine and Michael, but their love story is just as endearing. They still have to learn what it means to be who they are while loving each other and exploring everything that comes with it.

Brock Akil said, "All the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say ‘I love you’ — it resonated then, and it resonates now."

Of the differences, Brock Akil is clear about why she included them. "We get to experience it through a modern Black lens at a time back in 2017 and 2018 when the world was changing rapidly, especially for Black people and specifically Black boys in a world that felt like they weren’t safe," she said in conversation with The Vineyard Gazette.