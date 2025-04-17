Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

It's perfect for Judy Blume fans!

Netflix's New Romance Show 'Forever' Will Hold You Over Until 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3

judy blume's 'forever' netflix series
Netflix
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsApr 17, 2025
If you routinely spritzed yourself with Love Spell before school, chances are you read Judy Blume's romance bookForever at least once. We're having a fangirl moment because Netflix's adaptation of the young adult novel is premiering right before summer, so we get to relieve the dreamier aspects of our first love moments. Ironically, Forever is similar to The Summer I Turned Prettyfor this very reason and makes us want to create a romance playlist so we can remember the way it felt to look into our crushes eyes when we were infatuated with them.

Keep scrolling to learn everything about 'Forever,' including details about the cast and when it's available to watch.

What is Forever about?

forever netflix series

Netflix

According to Netflix, producer Mara Brock Akil will stick as close to Judy Blume's plot with a few tweaks. Viewers and book lovers alike will be introduced to Keisha and Justin as opposed to Blume's Katherine and Michael, but their love story is just as endearing. They still have to learn what it means to be who they are while loving each other and exploring everything that comes with it.

Brock Akil said, "All the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say ‘I love you’ — it resonated then, and it resonates now."

Of the differences, Brock Akil is clear about why she included them. "We get to experience it through a modern Black lens at a time back in 2017 and 2018 when the world was changing rapidly, especially for Black people and specifically Black boys in a world that felt like they weren’t safe," she said in conversation with The Vineyard Gazette.

Who's a part of Forever's cast?

judy blume's 'forever' netflix series

Netflix

Forever's cast is well-rounded and features familiar faces.

  • Love Simone as Keisha Clark
  • Michael Cooper, Jr. as Justin Edwards
  • Karen Pittman as Dawn, Justin'e mom
  • Wood Harris as Eric, Justin's dad
  • Xosha Roquemore as Shelly, Keisha's mom
  • Marvin Lawrence Winans III as Jaden's, Keisha's little brother
  • Barry Shabaka Henley as George, Keisha's granddad
  • Ali Gallo as Chloe, Keisha's best friend
  • Niles Fitch as Darius, Justin's best friend
  • Paigion Walker as Tiffany, Keisha's older cousin
  • E'myri Crutchfield as Tammy, Keisha's enemy

Where was Forever filmed?

judy blume's 'forever' netflix series

Netflix

Brock Akil took to Martha's Vineyard to film a great portion of Forever (via The Vineyard Gazette). She said, "Doing a full one-hour episode of television here, I’m beyond grateful and thrilled. I think I feel a great deal of responsibility to try and to capture [the Island’s] beauty the best way that we can and with care."

When can I watch Forever?

judy blume's 'forever' netflix series

Netflix

You can start watching Forever on Netflix May 8, 2025! This gives you less than a month to perfect the tunes you'll listen to once you finish the series.

Watch The Official Trailer For Forever

We already have chills watching clips of Keisha and Justin navigating being each other's first loves!

