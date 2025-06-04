Considering The Summer I Turned Pretty doesn’t have magic like The Vampire Diaries, treasure hunting like Outer Banks, or quests (at least, not the typical kind), the relationships and character arcs take center stage. That means the cast (and their relationships with one another) has to be believable AND you have to really care about what they’re going through. Good thing this cast is amazing!

Everyone from Lola Tung to Chris Briney is electric every time they're onscreen and I can't wait to see them all again oh so soon. After all, new episodes are coming to Prime Video this summer! Before we press play, here's the rundown of who's returning.

Here’s everyone in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast.

Meet The Brand New 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Cast Members! Before we get into the cast you know and love, meet the brand new cast members! We don't know their official characters yet, but here are the new faces you'll meet in season 3: Isabella Briggs



Kristen Connolly

Sofia Bryant

Lily Donoghue

Zoé de Grand’Maison

Emma Ishta

Tanner Zagarino

1. Lola Tung as Belly Conklin Erika Doss/Prime Video Lola Tung stars as Belly Conklin. See what she told us about returning as Belly for season 3!

2. Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher Dana Hawley/Prime Video We'll see Mean Girls star Chris Briney in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast as Conrad Fisher.

3. Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher Erika Doss/Prime Video Gavin Casalegno returns as Conrad's younger brother Jeremiah Fisher.

4. Rain Spencer as Taylor Jewel Prime Video We'll see Rain Spencer again as Belly's best friend Taylor Jewel.

5. Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast also features Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin, Belly's older brother and Conrad's best friend. (And Taylor's new BF!)

6. Jackie Chung as Laurel Park Prime Video We're hoping to see Jackie Chung as Laurel Park again, Steven and Belly's kickbutt mom and author.

7. Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher Dana Hawley/Prime Video We'd also love to see Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher return for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 in flashbacks or as a voiceover when Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah read her letters!

8. Elsie Fisher as Skye Prime Video We don't know for sure if we'll Elsie Fisher as Skye again, so stay tuned!

But Kyra Sedgwick as Aunt Julia won't be a part of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 cast. Prime Video But sadly we won't see Kyra Sedgwick as Aunt Julia — even though she finally made amends with Laurel and made peace with Susannah's passing! "I'm not in season 3," she told People in June 2024. "No, no, no. Spoiler alert."

