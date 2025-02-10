Already yearning for springtime? Us, too. As we dream of warmer temperatures, we’re plotting all the outdoor shindigs possible. From patio potluck parties to backyard picnics , your outdoor plans are simply incomplete without some very reliable (and very stylish) outdoor furniture !

That’s where Fortunoff Backyard Store comes in – from dining and lounging to gettin’ real cozy by the fire pit, they’ve got tons of options to suit up any outdoor space. We scrolled through their site and found 12 fabulous pieces that will certainly help you step up your backyard decor game!

Scroll on to shop the best outdoor furniture finds from Fortunoff Backyard Store!

Fortunoff Backyard Store Castello Teak 3-Piece Sofa + Coffee Table This stunning cushioned set comes complete with one long sofa, an individual seat, and a coffee table so everyone can gather 'round. You can also shop it in three other colors so you get the perfect fit for your space.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Ventura 7-Piece Combo Dining Set Everyone will have a seat at the table with this luxe dining set. It seats 6 total and ensures the utmost comfort with breezy PVC slings to sit on and weather-tested materials to last you years and years.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Stainless Steel Gas Patio Heater Chilly nights are no match for this patio heater. Heating up to 250 square feet with gas power, having this tower on your patio or in your backyard means you don't ever have to sacrifice comfort to get outside. Our fave feature is the built-in wheels that make rearranging easy!

Fortunoff Backyard Store Farmhouse 3-Piece Sofa + Coffee Table This farmhouse-style soft + coffee table set is just oozing comfort and class. Made of durable recycled high-density polyethylene, this set gives the look of painted wood without all the maintenance of painting or staining. All the while, this set resists any food and beverage stains it may come across.

Fortunoff Backyard Store South Beach Chaise Lounge Who doesn't love a good chaise? This adjustable and stackable lounge chair is fitted with a breathable material suitable for all seasons. It'll be your BFF for springtime outdoor reading sessions, summer afternoons spent tanning, and scorching-hot pool days.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Terrafab Faux Stone Gas Fire Pit For cooler temps, fire up your very own fire pit! This piece takes the hard work out of starting a fire so you can expedite your way to total comfort. It comes ready with a durable PVC cover and lava rocks for a fun, real feel.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Chateau 3-Piece Bistro Set + Table This adorable set just whisked us away to the whimsical terraces of Paris! If you're looking to make a magical escape out of your outdoor space, this trio will be perfect. The cast aluminum is lightweight, making any rearranging you want to do super simple. The circular bistro table is even fitted with an umbrella hole that's compatible with any of Fortunoff Backyard Store's umbrella models.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Sonoma Husk 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set + Table This 7-piece set is ideal if you wish to seat larger groups for outdoor brunches, lunches, dinners, and more! Each piece is expertly constructed to withstand weathering and UV rays so it looks just as great as they day you bought it. We love that the chairs are also easily stackable for off-season storage!

Fortunoff Backyard Store Tivoli 5-Piece Swivel Bar Set If a high-top is where your heart lies, you've gotta check out this 5-piece set. It's one of Fortunoff Backyard Store's sturdiest, thanks to the heavyweight sand cast aluminum frame. Decorative by nature, you'll adore just looking at this set just as much as you adore sitting in it!

Fortunoff Backyard Store Espresso Wicker Gas Patio Heater Delivering even heat with a cylindrical design, this patio heater does it all in style with a sleek wicker tank cover and pyrex glass chamber for visual effect.

Fortunoff Backyard Store Tulum 3-Piece Sofa Prepped and ready with a one-seater, two-seater, and three-seater, everyone at your family gathering or friend-filled party will be able to enjoy the plush cushions on this sofa set! You can snag it in this calming blue hue or opt for a more neutral tan color.

Fortunoff Backyard Store San Lucas 3-Piece Cuddle Beds Contour Sectional As a cozy hybrid between a chair and a bed, this sectional is perfect for daytime naps or lounging out by the pool on a summer afternoon. The cushions are resistant to UV rays, fading, mold, mildew, and stains, so they'll always look super stunning.

