These 17 Hidden Gems Will Make You Rethink Your Holiday Decor Game
The holidays are here, people – now is the perfect time to gear up your holiday decor game! Luckily, Fortunoff Backyard Store is here to help you get a jump with plenty of holiday decor options like Christmas trees, ornaments, outdoor lighting, wreaths, and charming indoor pieces. We scrolled their entire site and found these 17 total hidden gems that will undeniably fill your home (inside and out) with cheer.
Scroll on for our favorite holiday decor finds from Fortunoff Backyard Store!
Fortunoff Backyard Store
7.5-Foot Norway Spruce Classic Christmas Tree with 800 Twinkling Dual LED Lights
This affordable Christmas tree is at the very top of our holiday decor wishlist. Plus, you can't beat cozy lighting!
Fortunoff Backyard Store
Terrafab Weathered Grey Barrel Gas Fire Pit
Though this gas-powered fire pit will sure come in handy during the cold holiday season, you can definitely still use it in the spring and summer for family bonfires and well into the following fall and winter for s'mores parties. Did we mention it's 64% off right now?!
Fortunoff Backyard Store
8.5-Inch Light Up Musical Water TV with Santa & Sleigh
This adorable battery-powered TV decor piece features a very charming Santa in his sleigh. We love the retro flair! When powered on, Santa's pictured in warm light and plenty of dazzling glitter to some of your favorite Christmas tunes.
Fortunoff Backyard Store
Wooden Triangle Santa Head Advent Calendar
We're all about advent calendars this season. The best part about this Santa design is you can use it year after year. This is definitely a fun and festive way to count down the days until Christmas!
Fortunoff Backyard Store
87-Inch Midnight Gas Pyramid Patio Heater
This 50%-off pick is perfect for keeping your holiday guests warm, especially if your patio or backyard tends to be your main hosting spot. It can cover about 210 square feet for a super cozy effect.
Fortunoff Backyard Store
Indoor Infinity Light Deer
This tiny deer fitted with a fun infinity mirror is ideal for decorating small spaces. You could also display it in your entryway or a front window for a bright and energetic "welcome home!"
Fortunoff Backyard Store
7.5-Foot Fraser Fir Full Christmas Tree with 2800 Twinkling LED Lights
Nothing beats a Christmas tree with some warm lights. They help supply that classic Christmas look we know and love. With pre-strung LED lights, you can spend more time enjoying the season instead of decorating!
Fortunoff Backyard Store
3.4-Foot Natural Reindeer with 360 Warm White LED Lights
Don't worry: we've got some goodies for you, all you yard decorators! This plug-in reindeer is crafted from a rattan material, giving it an unmatched cozy feel. It also comes ready to go with warm white LED lights that'll shine once the sun goes down.
Fortunoff Backyard Store
30-Inch Flocked Noble Fir Wreath with 100 LED Lights
This faux snow-sprinkled wreath looks great on its own with its collection of cozy lights, but you could also fix it up with some ribbons and other playful holiday accoutrement to show off on your front door.
Fortunoff Backyard Store
9-Foot Flocked Noble Fir Garland with 100 LED Lights
The coordinating garland is so gorgeous, too. Hang it across your mantle or along your stairwell to really up the holiday vibes!
Fortunoff Backyard Store
9-Foot Douglas Fir Full Christmas Tree with 4500 Twinkling Dual LED Lights
If you prefer your Christmas and holiday decor to lean more traditional, this is the tree for you. It gives a soft, warm glow that's sure to complement any interior!
Fortunoff Backyard Store
Red Shiny Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornament
Of course, a Christmas tree wouldn't be a Christmas tree without some ornaments! We love Fortunoff Backyard Store's selection, plus you really can't go wrong with a classic ball shape.
Fortunoff Backyard Store
9-Foot Red and Green Poinsettia Garland
Poinsettias always provide a warm welcome to the holiday season. Embrace Christmastime with a pop of poinsettia blooms placed tastefully throughout this decked-out garland!
Fortunoff Backyard Store
11-Inch Framed Star with 400 Warm White LED Lights
The lights wound around this cheerful star-shaped decor piece have a magical twinkling effect that'll cover your front or back yard with tons of holiday cheer. The 11-inch frame is fitted with 26.2 feet of clear cable, so you can hang it how you really want it.
Fortunoff Backyard Store
4.9 x 6.6-Foot Christmas LED Warm White Net Light
Net lights like these are the premier choice for decorating your yard's shrubs and bushes. They're extremely easy to install, plus the net construction ensures your lights are always evenly distributed.
Fortunoff Backyard Store
23.5-Inch Infinity Light Snowman
If jolly's what you're looking for, this handsome little snowman will be the piece to complete this year's holiday decor setup! He can happily sit in a window or on top of your mantle, emitting an eye-catching design all the while.
Fortunoff Backyard Store
4-Inch Glass Mercury Plaid Ball Ornament
Plaid will never go out of style when it comes to holiday decor, as far as we're concerned. Snag a few of these glass ornaments to truly deck out your tree in timeless Christmas spirit!
Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-approved holiday decor!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.