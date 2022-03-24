15 Picnic Recipes For The Perfect Outdoor Meal
In our opinion, the perfect picnic includes fun games, warm weather, and, of course, tasty picnic recipes! There are a few reasons why these recipes will make your outing even better: they can easily be eaten with your hands or with from a Tupperware dish *and* they'll hold up, even if they're room temp.
We've got main dishes, sides, desserts, and drinks — just consider this a "pick your own adventure," but with food! So whether you're going on a date with your S.O. or a date with your latest historical fiction read, these recipes will keep you satisfied.
Mains
Pizza Pasta Salad
You've heard of poke bowls and burrito bowls — this of this pasta salad like a deconstructed pizza! It's totally customizable so you can make it exactly how you want. Cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives sound good to us. ;) (via Brit + Co)
The Perfect Picnic Sandwich
Spread organic cream cheese on slices of your favorite bread, then add some spinach, cucumbers, and radishes for a picnic sandwich that won't disappoint. Just slide into a reusable sandwich bag or wrap with reusable wax paper! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan BBQ Pulled Jackfruit
Calling all vegans: you can finally have pulled barbecue this summer! Jackfruit is a great meat alternative because of its nutrition and its neutral flavor, meaning you can add all your favorite seasonings. Put it on a bun, or eat it with a fork. (via Brit + Co)
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Low Carb Bell Pepper Sandwich
With all kinds of veggies inside, and peppers instead of bread, this is a great sandwich to make throughout spring and summer. Add the meat and cheese for extra flavor or leave them off to keep it vegetarian. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Photo via Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest
Tomato Basil Orzo
The great thing about this orzo recipe (which has plenty of tomatoes, cheese, and basil, thank goodness) is that it tastes good no matter what temperature it's at. Just throw it in your Tupperware, toss it in your bag, and dig in whenever you want! (via Brit + Co)
Veggie Stuffed Picnic Rolls
Besides the fact that they're stuffed with tasty goodness, we love that these rolls don't have any meat because that means so you don't have to worry about them going bad! (via Brit + Co)
Sides
Nut and Fruit Mix
Full of nuts and seeds for protein, and mango, chocolate, and figs for some extra flavor, this trail mix is the perfect thing to take on all your picnics. It'll take the edge off your hunger without filling you up too much. (via Brit + Co)
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Baked Sweet Potato Chips
Name a duo that's more iconic than sandwiches and potato chips. We can't! This super easy recipe only has three ingredients (so you can be 100% sure what you're consuming) and can be taken with you on any and every adventure. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Best Homemade Refrigerator Pickles
We love snacking on a pickle any time of day, and they just happen to make the perfect picnic addition. This DIY recipe only needs one day to pickle, and then they're ready to eat. We couldn't pass that up! Apple cider vinegar, garlic, and dill add tons of flavor. (via A Spicy Perspective)
PB & J Snack Bars
If you're not looking for a whole meal on your picnic, or you need something to munch on on your way there, make these peanut butter and jelly bars. No bread needed! Not only do they feature cherry jam but you can also mix in some dried cherries to add some extra texture. (via Brit + Co)
Drinks
Very Berry Homemade Lemonade
Strawberry isn't the only flavor you can add to lemonade! This blackberry-strawberry combo is the perfect warm weather sip. Pour it into a reusable cup or thermos to keep it chilly. (via Brit + Co)
Pamplemousse La Croix and Lavender Mocktail
If you make this lavender simple syrup ahead of time, you can bring it on your picnic in a mason jar. Then all you have to do is crack open the La Croix and pour on top. Easy as pie! (via Brit + Co)
Desserts
English Toffee
Every picnic needs a dessert! It's super easy to bring this handheld treat with you, and you can just break into pieces and pass among yourselves. (via Brit + Co)
Keto Churro Cloud Bread
When you want a handheld dessert but are hoping to avoid loading up on carbs, opt for a flour-free keto cloud bread recipe! The cinnamon sugar will satisfy all your sweet tooth cravings, and you can just swap the cream cheese for a vegan alternative to make it non-dairy. (via Brit + Co)
Watermelon Jerky
Whether you're eating it as a dessert or a snack, this jerky is fruity, sweet, and can be stored for up to a month. You can squeeze a lot of picnics into that time frame! (via Brit + Co)
