Francia Raisa Just Reacted To Selena Gomez's Birthday Tribute
As a certified girl's girl, I love seeing close bonds between besties — like Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa. With a friendship spanning over a decade, they're the textbook definition of friendship goals. From their first meeting in 2007 to Francia donating her kidney to Selena 10 years later, the two seem like family.
As with any friendship, ups and downs are inevitable — just don't expect Selena or Francia to feed into feud rumors. Despite not sharing many updates about each other this year, Selena, like the sweetheart she is, recently dedicated a heartfelt Instagram birthday tribute to Francia. We love seeing the love-filled friendship the they've built over the years.
How long have Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa been friends?
Selena and Francia met during a Disney and ABC network-coordinated charity event at a children's hospital in 2007. "We just kept running into each other...and talking about boys. One day she called me and was like, ‘Hey, I don’t have any friends. Why don’t we ever hang out?’ Then we’ve just been inseparable," Francia told W Magazine in 2018.
The rest is history!
What did Francia Raisa do for Selena Gomez?
In 2015, Selena took a social media break and false rumors began circulating about why she was seen checking into a rehab center. She later revealed she'd been diagnosed with lupus and was receiving chemotherapy to help treat it.
"I wanted so badly to say, 'You guys have no idea. I'm in chemotherapy. You're assholes,'" Selena told Billboard.
A couple of years later in 2017, after a few television shows and moving in together, Selena learned that she needed a kidney transplant. And it turns out, Francia was a match. The two had surgery — in which Selena experienced a life-threatening complication with an artery — and ended up laying low for the summer.
"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me...I love you so much sis," Selena said in an Instagram post addressing the transplant.
What was Selena's response to Francia being vocal about their surgeries?
Image via Michael Kovac / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment
For World Kidney Day in 2021, Francia decided to become more candid about the transplant surgery in an effort to help educate others.
"While I wasn't affected personally by kidney disease, I've seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it. So in honor of World Kidney Day, let's talk about the impact of kidney disease and how we can work to ensure those living with kidney disease are living well," she said in a since-deleted Twitter thread.
Selena was supportive of this decision and took to Twitterto say so: "Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you."
What have they been up to lately?
Francia has been busy, with roles on both Grown-ish and How I Met Your Father.
Last November, Selena released the documentary My Mind & Me to share an inside look into her struggle with her mental health. While several of her friends were featured, Francia wasn't seen or mentioned during the documentary.
Rumors began circulating about a rift in their friendship but Selena simply brushed it off by writing on a TikTok video, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."
Earlier this year, Selena made sure to mention Francia in the Apple TV+ docuseries Dear... by saying, "I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia."
Has Francia mentioned anything about the alleged feud?
Francia hasn't mentioned anything about a friendship rift. However, she did ask Selena's fans to stop bullying her online given that the latter doesn't support that.
What did Selena say in her birthday tribute to Francia?
On July 26, Selena shared a mini picture carousel of different pictures of herself and Francia. Each pic shows them smiling and enjoying each other's company. "Happiest of birthdays to this special human being," the caption says. "No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️"
Although Francia didn't make a public comment, she liked the post — and followed Selena back on Instagram.
IMO, it doesn't matter if they had a temporary rift or not. All's well that ends well.
What do you think about this birthday tribute? Do you think Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez still share a close bond? Share your thoughts in the comments and follow the conversation on Facebook.
Header image via Michael Kovac / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.