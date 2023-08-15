Chick-fil-A’s New Sandwich Is *Drenched* In Cheese & Honey
Chick-fil-A is switching things up in a *big* way. For the first time in what feels like forever, the fast food chain is debuting a spicy, cheesy, and honey-drowned take on their Original Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is one of CFA’s seasonal menu offerings for fall 2023, and it’s looking up to be a total fan-fave, once released on August 28.
About Chick-fil-A's New Sandwich
The sandwich build starts with their signature chicken patty, which then gets topped with spreadable pimiento cheese, pickled jalapeños, and a generous drizzle of honey to balance everything out. Obsessed. According to Chick-fil-A, the pimento cheese spread is made in-house. It incorporates only the best – sharp cheddar cheese, green chilis, and red pimiento – to create a concoction that’ll melt gloriously all around the sammie. The fried chicken chain also noted that they’ve never used pickled jalapeños for their entrees, and the new addition is oh-so enticing.
"We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients," said Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A Chef and creator behind the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, in the official announcement. "With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love.”
Another New Chick-Fil-A Menu Item? The Caramel Crumble Milkshake
The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich isn’t all for fall, though. CFA's channeling the cozy season even further with the introduction of the Caramel Crumble Milkshake. We’re drooling already. Crafted to pair with the new sandwich, the milkshake blends ice cream with butterscotch and caramel flavors and gets finished off with blondie crumbles, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.
