This Chick-Fil-A Favorite Is Making A Comeback After 13 Years
The Chick-fil-A Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwichis coming back, baby. The beloved chicken sandwich (which features a filet generously topped with honey, pimento cheese, and mild pickled jalapeños on a toasted bun) will make its highly-anticipated return to participating Chick-fil-A restaurants on August 26 – and I truly cannot wait to sink my teeth into it.
Chick-fil-A will also be introducing a spicy version of the sandwich, turning up the heat even further.
“When we released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, not only did we receive overwhelmingly positive feedback, but we also saw our Guests making their own unique twists by swapping the Original filet for the Spicy filet,” says Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy. “They inspired us to officially offer a Spicy version as its own menu item, and we are thrilled to deliver what we know our Guests want more of!”
But what I’m most excited about isn’t the sandwich – it’s the dessert they’re bringing back to menus alongside it. That’s right: the famed Banana Pudding Milkshake is returning to Chick-fil-A menus for the first time in literally 13 years.
The Banana Pudding Milkshake first debuted in 2011, and it has been living in my head rent-free, as any banana pudding-flavored treat does.
The shake features Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert mixed with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles. It gets topped off with plenty of whipped cream and, of course, a cherry.
The Banana Pudding flavor will also be available to order via the all-new Banana Frosted Coffee starting August 26. This sweet coffee beverage blends cold brew with Chick-fil-A’s Icedream dessert, bananas, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles for a cool caffeinated treat.
“Every decision we make regarding our menu is extremely intentional,” says Allison Duncan, the Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A. “While our core products are what our Guests know and love us for, we also like to keep variety and innovation top of mind. Whether we are surprising our Guests with new flavors and offerings or taking classic items and bringing them back with a twist, each menu introduction is made after listening to their needs. We’re thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!”
