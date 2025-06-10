If your wardrobe could use a little revamp, Free People just dropped so many effortlessly cool pieces for summer. Their latest arrivals are practically made for the season. We're especially swooning over their sundresses and elevated basics!

Scroll on for 10 must-have Free People finds, all perfect for summertime!

Free People Free-est Coastal Classy Set If you don't have a reliable matching set for summer quite yet, consider this adorable butter yellow number your next find. It'll make you look polished and put-together, even if getting dressed for the day literally took five minutes.

Free People Intimately Full Bloom Eyelet Cami This femme eyelet cami is the perfect layering piece for summertime, especially since it departs from your basic white tank. Plus, the seaming and square neckline flatter your figure to a tee.

Free People Moonbeam Madras Skirtall Madras plaid is everything for summer, especially when it comes in this easy-to-wear skirtall that's worthy of layering over bralettes, camis, or baby tees.

Free People We The Free Moxie Shorts These loose-fitting shorts come with such a cool tie belt for a lived-in feel. They're going to be the comfiest denim shorts you wear all summer!

Free People Peyton Pintuck Midi Skirt This crisp midi skirt with pintuck details is downright adorable. The length hits right above the knees, so you could really pair it with everything from ballet fats to boots.

Free People Free-est Now And Forever Midi Dress This body-skimming midi moment is so chic. The ruffled neckline and sleeves give it that extra oomph you may not be able to find in similar styles elsewhere. Plus, how cool is this plum purple color?!

Free People Free People Movement Never Better Foldover Pants Foldover yoga pants are making a comeback, so you might as well rock 'em in chic colors, like this smooth chocolate brown. This piece will serve you well beyond just workouts – they look just as nice for weekend outings or cozy evenings at home.

Free People We The Free Birdie Track Jacket Summer isn't always burning-hot. When the time comes for a jacket, reach for this lightweight one featuring sporty, track-inspired details.

Free People In The Stars Mesh Cami This mesh cami is super versatile, as it can be layered over different colorful bralettes or camis for a unique look. Plus, it's going to give you that much-needed breathability for hot summer days!

Free People Intentionally Blank Ellery Flower Jelly Flats Jelly flats are huge this season – so, naturally, we're swooning over this sleek pair that boasts some cute studded flowers.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.