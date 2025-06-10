So cute!
10 "Stunning" Free People New Arrivals You Absolutely Need For Summer
If your wardrobe could use a little revamp, Free People just dropped so many effortlessly cool pieces for summer. Their latest arrivals are practically made for the season. We're especially swooning over their sundresses and elevated basics!
Scroll on for 10 must-have Free People finds, all perfect for summertime!
Free People
Free-est Coastal Classy Set
If you don't have a reliable matching set for summer quite yet, consider this adorable butter yellow number your next find. It'll make you look polished and put-together, even if getting dressed for the day literally took five minutes.
Free People
Intimately Full Bloom Eyelet Cami
This femme eyelet cami is the perfect layering piece for summertime, especially since it departs from your basic white tank. Plus, the seaming and square neckline flatter your figure to a tee.
Free People
Moonbeam Madras Skirtall
Madras plaid is everything for summer, especially when it comes in this easy-to-wear skirtall that's worthy of layering over bralettes, camis, or baby tees.
Free People
We The Free Moxie Shorts
These loose-fitting shorts come with such a cool tie belt for a lived-in feel. They're going to be the comfiest denim shorts you wear all summer!
Free People
Peyton Pintuck Midi Skirt
This crisp midi skirt with pintuck details is downright adorable. The length hits right above the knees, so you could really pair it with everything from ballet fats to boots.
Free People
Free-est Now And Forever Midi Dress
This body-skimming midi moment is so chic. The ruffled neckline and sleeves give it that extra oomph you may not be able to find in similar styles elsewhere. Plus, how cool is this plum purple color?!
Free People
Free People Movement Never Better Foldover Pants
Foldover yoga pants are making a comeback, so you might as well rock 'em in chic colors, like this smooth chocolate brown. This piece will serve you well beyond just workouts – they look just as nice for weekend outings or cozy evenings at home.
Free People
We The Free Birdie Track Jacket
Summer isn't always burning-hot. When the time comes for a jacket, reach for this lightweight one featuring sporty, track-inspired details.
Free People
In The Stars Mesh Cami
This mesh cami is super versatile, as it can be layered over different colorful bralettes or camis for a unique look. Plus, it's going to give you that much-needed breathability for hot summer days!
Free People
Intentionally Blank Ellery Flower Jelly Flats
Jelly flats are huge this season – so, naturally, we're swooning over this sleek pair that boasts some cute studded flowers.
