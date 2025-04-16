Spring is finally in full bloom, but that doesn’t mean we’re done building our seasonal wardrobe! In addition to faves from Anthropologie and Abercrombie & Fitch , Free People’s new arrivals section is packed to the brim with adorable styles for springtime – think breezy dresses and stunning wardrobe staples with just the right amount of charm to make ‘em stand out! We combed through all of Free People’s new arrivals for this month and found 12 iconic picks to inspire your spring (and summer!) looks.

Shop our 12 favorite spring pieces from Free People’s new arrivals below!

Free People Free People Let's Go Blouse This butter yellow blouse boasts the most beautiful hue for the spring and summer seasons. It's cut from a cotton-linen blend material that ensures it's nothing but breezy for those warmer temps. The adorable tie-front details certainly help in the comfy department, too!

Free People Free People Annabelle Mini Dress Polka dots are so precious – and they're undeniably trendy right now. This dress is covered in the classic pattern, but features a more modern fit, complete with flattering side ruching and a plunging v-neckline.

Free People Free People Laney Set This 2-in-1 matching set comes ready to wear with a crop tank and a high-waisted midi skirt, both of which are designed in a lacy stretch fabric that feels oh-so cozy on the bod. The best thing about it is having the freedom to style the two together or getting playful with each as separates. Countless outfit combos await!

Free People Free-est Burst Of Bliss Maxi Free People always kills it when it comes to dresses, and this marvelous maxi is further proof that we need more of them in our closets! Flowy and feminine, this super-beachy style moves seamlessly with you and features the cutest details, from the tiered skirt to the ruffled neckline.

Free People We The Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans Made with a bowed fit around the legs, barrel jeans work wonderfully on any body type, supplying a unique shape no matter how you style 'em. This pair in particular is also extremely easy to wear year-round since it hits naturally around the middle of the waist. We'd rock these with a boho-esque white blouse and some cowgirl boots!

Free People Free People Kayla Solid Embroidered Top Though it may look like an ordinary tank top from the front, this embroidered number actually ties in the back for a playful effect. This also makes it wonderfully breathable for hotter spring and summer days!

Free People Free People Day's End Stripe Pants These striped pants are easily elevated by a contrasting pattern around the hem, making even the most comfy and casual 'fits look put-together. With a mid-rise and relaxed wide legs, these beat out jeans any day – especially for hotter days!

Free People Free People Lowen Midi Skirt This skirt is the ultimate wear-with-everything piece for spring. It's made from soft, durable, and breathable 100% cotton to keep you feeling and looking cool! The waistband is fitted with elastic, too, so it doesn't dig into your bod while you move throughout the day.

Free People AGOLDE Dame Shorts Short shorts are so outdated. Plus, they're simply uncomfortable, which is entirely worth avoiding in the warmer temperatures of spring and summer. Rocking comfy long shorts like these is in! They have a bit of a high rise, too, helping to shape your waistline without being too intrusive.

Free People Free People Sandy Shores Babydoll Dress Having a good white dress on deck is always a good idea. This babydoll-style mini boasts a bit of spring-ready eyelet detailing and some subtle puff sleeves for femme flair. The silhouette is fairly shapeless, but swingy, so you can rock it comfortably.

Free People Damson Madder Charlotte Midi Skirt We're here for all the butter yellow this year, especially in this stunning midi skirt that defies all expectations of what a midi should be. With plenty of playful bow ties and a tiered, ruched, and ruffled waistline, it makes a statement all on its own!

Free People We The Free Martha Workwear Jacket For those days where you just absolutely need a layer, this lightweight jacket inspired by workwear styles comes in super handy. It boasts a cropped, boxy silhouette that makes it feel super modern for today's trends, too.

