Finding the right ‘fit for your vacation wardrobe can be a real struggle. What do you wear when you want to look put-together in your getaway photos, but don’t want to drain your entire budget for the perfect look? We’ve got the answer with these 10 Amazon summer dresses. They boast high-end silhouettes and breezy materials that’ll keep you comfy, yet chic for your entire trip.

Starting at just $20, we’ve rounded up the 10 best summer dresses on Amazon to ensure your vacation style is effortless.

Amazon BTFBM Strapless Ruched Tube Top Maxi Dress This strapless maxi that comes in so many colors will be chef's kiss when you pair it with some kitten heels and a cute purse for vacation.

Amazon Oyoangle Gingham Ruffle Dress Gingham is totally that girl. This flattering drop-waist design deserves to be worn on repeat this summer, whether you're heading out on vacation or not.

Amazon Soly Hux Off The Shoulder Mini Dress This mini is beyond chic, thanks to the slouchy off-the-shoulder look. It gives you the ultimate excuse to show off your summer tan.

Amazon RoseSeek Floral Boho Mini Cami Dress We're totally digging the bold florals on this mini moment. They make your outfit stand out in an instant without you having to over-accessorize.

Amazon Faleave Mini Athletic Dress with Pockets If comfort is your main priority, this dress with built-in shorts, a built-in bra, and side pockets will be your BFF this summer. It ensures you don't have any slips and keeps you cool with a breezy outer layer. It comes in a ton of different colors to suit your style, too.

Amazon Zesica Halter Midi Dress This halter dress is just so classy! It's the ideal choice for more formal situations this summer. Wear it with heels and a clutch for that ever-so elevated vibe.

Amazon Prettygarden A-Line Short Party Dress Hello, florals! This adorable a-line dress will be so cute for cocktail hours and beachside dinners this season.

Amazon Dynict Summer Floral Boho Dress For a more organic-feeling floral pattern, this boho dress nails the warm-weather vibe while balancing out the coolest colorways.

Amazon Prettygarden Strappy Loose Flowy Beach Vacation Maxi Dress The neckline on this maxi is super unique, so if you're looking to switch things up when it comes to your summer wardrobe, let this be your go-to purchase.

Amazon Narecte Casual Summer Dress This vibrant orange color just screams "vacation" to us. It's going to look absolutely superb with your tan lines.

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