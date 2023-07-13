26 Casual Summer Dresses When It's Too Hot For Anything Else
Step into summer in a casual dress, knowing it’ll keep you comfortable for every single occasion. Hot girl summer ends when the profuse sweating starts, so it's crucial to have a comfy get-up. From flirty florals to breezy maxis, there are endless options to sport this season, and we’ve selected only the *best* styles for you. Casual dresses are essential – and these picks go way past basic, ready to whisk you away to your sun-soaked adventures.
Free People Forget Me Not Midi Dress ($128)
Though the overall fit of this summery dress is definitely relaxed, it still boasts details that elevate a casual look – without being *too* casual. The smocked bodice and open back work seamlessly to bring everything together.
& Other Stories Fitted Bustier Flared Skirt Dress ($159)
You'll adore the flared skirt on this style, because it'll keep you feeling cool throughout all of summer's backyard BBQs, concerts, and leisurely strolls in the park.
GAP Crochet Strappy Back Midi Dress ($35, was $90)
Made from a low-key, softer fabric, this strappy midi is a really simple wear. The tie-back keeps it interesting enough to wear on its own, or you could toss on an oversized button-down for those chillier nights.
UO Melly Gingham Mini Dress ($49)
This casual summer dress is pretty in picnic. The brown and blue-hued gingham pattern will surround your entire look in this one-and-done piece.
CASLON Smocked Tie Strap Cotton Gauze Midi Sundress ($50, was $69)
The ribbon bow-tie straps on this frock are feminine and flirty – two qualities that are perfect for the summer season. This one's an extra-comfy wear, as it's crafted from a light, gauzy cotton material.
Madewell Cutaway Tank Mini Dress ($98)
You might be thinking: Denim? In the summer?! We know it sounds atrocious, but this dress really just *emulates* actual denim with a deep indigo-dyed linen blend. The high neckline and straight bottom hem give you endless styling opportunities for summer and beyond.
L*Space Zuri Dress ($165)
Having a dress in your closet that you can wear formally *and* casually is a smart way to strategize your style, and this is a fab contender. The separation between the top and bottom half of this casual summer dress gives the illusion of a tank-skirt combo that'll pair well with sneakers or high heels.
Levi's Danny Dress ($70)
Checkered fashion is so in right now. Embrace the trend in this fuss-free mini dress that wears wonderfully with pretty much anything!
UO Nikita Lace Hanky Hem Midi Dress ($79)
This lacy number is giving ethereal garden princess, and who wouldn't want to feel like sheer summertime royalty? Shoppable in 4 different colors, you can create the (dress) palace of your dreams.
Lulus Daydream Aura Blue Embroidered Tie-Strap Babydoll Mini Dress ($55, was $68)
This casual pick makes getting ready laughably easy, TBH, since all you have to do is slip into it and tie the precious bowtie straps to your liking. The light cotton material makes this summer dress even easier!
A New Day Midi Ballet Dress ($28)
You can take this dress anywhere you please – whether it's a work meeting or a weekend spent poolside, the hugging bodice and graceful skirt ensure your summer look is on point.
Free People One Natasha Sleeveless Midi ($128)
The rugged (but not *too* rugged), exposed seams on this dress speak to its casual qualities, making your outfit look more lived-in. The waffle-knit fabric comes in 7 colorways to suit your personal style!
Aritzia Sculpt Knit Squareneck Mini Dress ($44, was $110)
In case you missed it, Barbiecore has landed in full form. We love this mini not only for its pink hue, but for the fact that it can be worn in endless ways.
Free People Sully Dress ($128)
Wear all the colors of gorgeous summer sunsets with this breezy dress! The wide arm holes and oversized fit on this pick elevate its casualness, while the subtle pleats and hooked front infuse it with oh-so enticing details.
A New Day Midi Slip Dress ($25)
When in doubt, wear a slip dress. You can style it in *so* many ways – with a light cardigan, under a t-shirt, with a statement belt, or over a mesh top.
By Anthropologie The Peregrine Mini Dress ($148)
This dress shows off the *perfect* amount of skin for the summertime. While not overly formal, this piece still has all the best small details to make it charming AF.
Eleven by Venus Williams Skater Rib Dress ($88)
Feel super Sporty Spice in this pinky gingham get-up! The silhouette is quite simple, supplying your summer 'fits with the utmost comfort *and* coolness.
GAP Crinkle Gauze Mini Dress ($23, was $60)
If a dress has pockets, you already know it's an immediate add-to-cart. This gauzy number drapes against your bod perfectly, amping up the style with fun flutter sleeves and a subtle tiered skirt!
BDG Babydoll Mini Dress ($59)
This pick is like wearing a big t-shirt as a dress at all times, and we're here for it. The exposed seams and stitching give it a distressed look that every other casual summer dress envies!
By Anthropologie The Silverlake Flutter-Sleeve Dress ($170)
Get ready to do *all* the summer things in this flowy dress – from field frolicking to late night dance floor cha-cha-ing, the fiery red and pink color combo truly light up the season!
Outdoor Voices Birdie Polo Dress ($68, was $98)
Tennis and pickleball babes will love this active pick, even beyond the court. It's lightweight in wear, and flattering in fit – made for a casual outfit!
Wilfred Sidonie Dress ($90, was $128)
Finished off with crinkle fabric and scalloped edges, this casual babydoll dress goes well with white sneakers or platform sandals!
Lulus Thrilled to Bits Washed Green Scoop Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress ($34, was $42)
It truly doesn't get more casual than this! This dress fits like a tank on top, flowing down to a casual skirt on the bottom.
Reformation Pierce Linen Dress ($228)
Easy to wear and never-boring, this patterned dress hugs your curves beautifully. The midi cut is *perfect* for those summer days when you don't want to wear (*shudders*) pants.
Madewell Poplin Ruffle A-Line Midi Dress ($110)
This casual summer dress literally feels like you're wearing a sheet – which to us, can't ever be a bad thing in the heat of the scorching season! It's *so* light, plus it has pockets!
For Love & Lemons Honey Mini Dress ($288)
For brunches and tea times, this sky blue mini is your BFF. The wider skirt makes this pick feel comfy, while the top reflects the cutest, most feminine details!
