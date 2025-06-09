Though I'm not investing much on clothes right now, the money I do spend ends up going towards timeless styles I know I'm going to wear for months or even years to come. That's why I'm fully sold on keeping the "quiet luxury" trend alive – it emphasizes understated pieces that still feel a bit fancy. And if you didn't know by now, Amazon is a goldmine full of them! From matching sets to white tees, these are the coolest summer styles you can find for affordable prices on Amazon.

Scroll on for 6 standout Amazon pieces to add to your summer wardrobe!

Amazon Imily Bela 2-Piece Crochet Set A matching set always feels put-together, even if it leans more casual like this loose-fitting crochet one does. I particularly love this set for summer since it's lightweight and breathable – it's the perfect contender for hot days or even as a chic swimsuit cover-up when it's time to hit the pool. If this white cream color isn't quite what you're looking for, it also comes in 12 other colorways.

Amazon Grecrelle Cap Sleeve Top This $10 white tee is still so quiet luxury-coded, thanks to the unique cap sleeves. Not only do they add a little bit of flair to your looks, they also allow for more airflow – a summertime necessity. I can absolutely see myself wearing this elevated basic with everything from long flowy skirts to vintage jean shorts this season.

Amazon Gap Downtown Bermuda Shorts All the cool fashion people are opting for Bermuda shorts this year. They're certainly more comfortable than your denim shorts from last summer, and even though they may measure longer, their to-the-knee length can be fun as it supplies a slightly different silhouette for more creative styling opportunities. I'd totally wear this model's exact outfit and just dress it up with a fun belt, Mary Jane flats, a colorful bag, and some cute sunglasses.

Amazon Prettygarden Smocked Maxi Dress Is it truly summer if you're not sporting maxi dresses? This one is definitely worth adding to your collection if you're in need of a comfortable, everyday style that is wildly flattering at the same time. It comes complete with a subtle drop waist, which helps add shape without being too dramatic. You could easily rock this piece with heels for a formal dinner or with flat sandals for a cute farmer's market look – either way, you'll likely fall in love with it enough to snag it in more of its 14 colors.

Amazon Jusavie Suede Crescent Shoulder Bag This inexpensive tote reminds me so much of a Madewell style that costs at least four times more, so it really helps you get that chic "quiet luxury" effect without investing too much money. What I like about it the most is the fact that it's roomy, so you can bring along lots of stuff in style wherever life takes you this summer.

Amazon Heva Jelly Mesh Flats Jelly flats are one of fashion's "it" shoes at the moment, and I'm loving the trend. This breathable blue pair leans just a bit funky, which is great for adding that eye-catching factor to any outfit. I am obsessed with the idea of wearing a colorful pair like this with an all-white linen look for summer!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.