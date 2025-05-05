Summer vacation is calling, and of course, you want to look and feel your best when you’re out of office. Our go-to? Matching sets.

Coordinated get-ups like these 9 comfy options take the guesswork out of not onlywhat to pack, but what to wear once you’ve arrived at your destination. Matching sets instantly make you look put-together with minimal effort, no matter what you’re up to on your time away. The styles below are downright perfect for everything from poolside lounging to exploring a new city because they’re light and breathable, easy to wear, and can be styled in endless ways.

Below, shop the cutest summer matching sets for your next getaway!

Free People Free People Free-est Sailor Tube Set You can never go wrong with some classic stripes! This matching set with a tube top and flowy pants is also cut from 100% cotton to keep you feeling cool.

Gap Factory Gap Factory Poplin Oversized Shirt + Relaxed Pull-On Poplin Shorts This striped set would look so chic as a swimsuit cover-up, but beyond the beach or pool, you could easily rock it with a tank top and sleek sandals to step out comfortably.

Petal & Pup Petal & Pup Nimi Eyelet Short Set Give us eyelet everything! Perfectly light for summertime, this matching set brings such a femme vibe. Plus, you can style each piece separately – we'd pair the top with some wide-leg jeans for a night out and wear the collared top with a flowy slip skirt for a date.

Free People Free People Free-est Perfect Tones Set Complete with a cozy cardigan and a dreamy a-line skirt, this stunning pink matching set immediately gives your outfit a cool girl feel. Step into some ballet flats, and you're set!

Target A New Day Linen Tank Top + Mid-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts Gingham forever! This linen matching set with a loose-fitting tank top and easy pull-on shorts from Target is the ultimate uniform, whether you're jetting off to a beach vacay or hitting up a local cafe while living the WFH life this summer.

H&M H&M Twill Bralette Top + Drawstring Twill Pants The mixed stripe patterns on this matching set elevate it wonderfully so your OOO outfits still have a polished look. The twill pants are also a perfect piece to pair with other garments like white tank tops or cotton blouses to beat the heat.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Linen-Blend Cami + Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant We need this matching set in our closet ASAP! The cropped linen-blend tank top is fitted with the cutest dainty straps while the pants come with an adjustable drawstring to find the perfect fit. Plus, the gingham pattern isn't too overwhelming since it boasts a more subdued hue.

Petal & Pup Petal & Pup Leina Short Set With a pinch of preppy style, this cotton and linen matching set doesn't require a ton of extra styling since the lacy details do most of the heavy lifting. The ties on the top are downright adorable for summer, too!

Free People Free People Free-est Good Feels Tube Set This confidence-boosting tube top and long skirt combo is bound to become your go-to this summer. It comes in plenty of other solid shades beyond this sleek dark brown, so you can embrace your best summertime 'fit yet!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.