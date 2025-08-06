Whoa, Taylor Kitsch Just Made The Wildest 'Friday Night Lights' Comment

The Office and One Tree Hill aren't the only old school TV shows getting the sequel treatment — a new Friday Night Lights is on its way! The reboot is in development at Peacock, with the original series' showrunner Jason Katims, director Peter Berg, and Brian Grazer on board (all of whom were executive producers as well). And it looks like we might just see our favorite stars return to Dillon, too.

Here's the latest news on the Friday Night Lights reboot — and its cast.

Is Taylor Kitsch coming back for a Friday Night Lights reboot? #TaylorKitsch confirms he won’t be returning for the new Friday Night Lights project — but he’s focused on something bigger: building a healing space for veterans and those battling addiction in Montana. pic.twitter.com/hyFvCeDxKF — TheWrap (@TheWrap) August 5, 2025 At the premiere for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Taylor Kitsch confirmed that he knew the Friday Night Lights reboot was happening...but that we won't see him as Tim Riggins again. “I was asked to do it," the actor admits. "Umm, yeah, I’m not going back. No.” He'd originally told SiriusXM’s The Spotlight, "I would come in and do something that maybe for an episode or something." He even pitches the idea that he could "maybe play an opposing team's coach or something and be on screen for like eight seconds. I would do that." Fingers crossed we get to see some of the other OG cast on the Peacock series!

Is Friday Night Lights being rebooted? Yes, Friday Night Lights is getting a reboot! The news was announced at the end of 2024, and we'll once again see a local football team up against the odds. According to the show's official logline, "following a devastating hurricane, a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship becoming a beacon of light for their town."

Who's in the Friday Night Lights cast? The Friday Night Lights reboot cast hasn't been confirmed just yet, but one OG cast member just revealed we might see a few familiar faces. Although Kyle Chandler (who starred as fan favorite coach Eric Taylor) revealed on TODAY he hasn't gotten any calls...yet. “I don’t know what I’ll say [if I’m asked].” The original Friday Night Lights cast includes: Kyle Chandler as Eric Taylor

as Eric Taylor Connie Britton as Tami Taylor

as Tami Taylor Aimee Teegarden as Julie Taylor

as Julie Taylor Taylor Kitsch as Tim Riggins

as Tim Riggins Zach Gilford as Matt Saracen

as Matt Saracen Gaius Charles as Smash Williams

as Smash Williams Scott Porter as Jason Street

as Jason Street Minka Kelly as Lyla Garrity

as Lyla Garrity Michael B. Jordan as Vince Howard

as Vince Howard Adrianne Palicki as Tyra Collette

as Tyra Collette Jesse Plemons as Landry Clarke

Where can I watch Friday Night Lights? We don't have a Friday Night Lights release date to give you just yet, but we do know we'll be able to stream the new TV show on Peacock. Stay tuned for more! You can watch the original series on Amazon Prime Video.

What town is Friday Night Lights in? Pixabay/Pexels Friday Night Lights takes place in Dillon, Texas. The show filmed in Texas in real life, too!

