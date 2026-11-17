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Eating and drinking is done best among friends.
19 Creative Ways to Upgrade Your Friendsgiving This Year
Monstera Production
By Meaghan PachayNov 17, 2026
Meaghan Pachay
Meaghan's love affair with cooking, crafting and all things DIY began at age eight, with her first reading of Little House on the Prairie. It shows no signs of petering out anytime soon.
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55 Easy Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizers for a Stress-Free Holiday
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We love our families, we really do, but one of the best parts of growing up is getting to make yourself a new friend-family to celebrate with, whether it's your college buddies or the group you do happy hour with after work. Think Galentines Day and, our more timely fave, Friendsgiving. Whether you're looking forward to Turkey Day at your in-laws' or not, you can always count on your squad for a killer festive time, especially with these 19 Friendsgiving ideas.
Scroll for creative ways to upgrade your Friendsgiving this year!
Have A Macy's Parade Drinking Game
Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
When it comes to the Macy’s parade, some things are a given: There will be a marching band from the Midwest, there will be floats, and there will likely be some country star wearing a cowboy hat. Lay out the rules, and then get ready to do some pre-dinner drinking. If you want to save that valuable stomach real estate for food, make it a workout game rather than a drinking game. Think jumping jacks, burpees, and plank (while you’re doing that, we’ll be in the corner, thank you very much).
Play Twister
cottonbro studio/pexels
Nothing gets the belly laughs going like contorting your body around new friends.
Download A Scavenger Hunt
Etsy
Get guests off the couch and moving around and working together to check off your Thanksgiving-themed scavenger hunt with a prize at the end.
Play A 'Friends' Game of Football (or Soccer)
Armin Rimoldi
If you want to take inspiration from an episode of Friends, a game of football or soccer is always a good idea. Just don't let things get *too* competitive!
Create A Gratitude List
Pexels
Unlike birthday wishes, you can totally tell people what you’re thankful for. In fact, sharing in your gratitude on a group list is a great way to discover what else you may be grateful for.
Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
IMDB
Age is just a number, and the Peanuts gang will live in our hearts forever. Watch the movie on AppleTV with all your friends and reminisce about Thanksgivings from your younger days.
Paint Pumpkins
Valeria Boltneva
Break out the acrylics and paint mini pumpkins. Try a theme: pop culture, self portraits, or gratitude messages!
Make A Hot Chocolate Bar
https://kaboompics.com/
Nothing is cozier than hot chocolate! Put on a holiday movie, distribute hot chocolate, and have a great time.
Have Dessert Outside
https://kaboompics.com/
While having your entire Thanksgiving feast probably isn't feasible, take some of the fun outside when it comes to dessert! This allows you to get some fresh air, put on your cutest chunky sweater, and enjoy the fall weather.
Play Card Games
Yan Krukau/Pexels
If you’re too full to swing a stick around, board games or card games are always a safe bet. Maybe playing Cards Against Humanity might seem slightly wrong on this most thankful of days, but we do promise that it will be fun. You can even get in the spirit of the upcoming season by adding in the Holiday Pack.
Host A Potluck Dessert
Ron Lach
Invite each guest to bring a family favorite, provide toppings (hello, whipped cream), and dig in.
Create A Photo Backdrop
Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
Instead of one big awkward photo, you can take all the cute photos you want in a designated photo area. DIY an ombre leaf wall and bring in some fun props like a turkey leg, wishbones, and more!
Have A Booze Tasting
Pexels
If you consider yourself a connoisseur of a certain elixir, there’s no better time to show off than the holidays. Pick the perf wine to go with your turkey, showcase the beer you’ve been brewing, or tell the crew a thing or two about whiskey.
Go For a 'Fart' Walk
Thirdman/Pexels
Nothing makes you feel better after a heavy meal than going for a walk. Whether it be a beach, a park, or just around the neighborhood, grab your friends and walk and talk, and well, break wind if needed!
Download Thanksgiving Bingo
Almost Makes Perfect
This fun printable is a great place to start, but if your squad has their own particularities, you may want to create your own. Suzie gets sloshed on rosé? Check. Tom quotes Charlie Brown? Check.
Share The Wealth
Fauxels/Pexels
One of the most stressful things about big holiday dinners is the pressure to host the whole thing, from prep to table. You need production calendars, ideally a second oven, and three extra sets of hands. Not so with Friendsgiving! You roast the bird and let your buds bring the rest, potluck-style. Then, let them go around the table and present their dish. Make them really sell it and brag about their sweet cooking skills.
Decorate Cookies
Roman Odinstov/Pexels
This activity is fun and tasty! What could be better than that? Play some music, light some fall-scented candles, and watch everyone have a blast.
Start A Gossip Girl Thanksgiving Episode Marathon
Dan and Blair from Gossip GirlGossip Girl/IMDB
Arguably the best Thanksgiving episodes come from Gossip Girl! Queue them all up on Netflix and sit back and watch all the drama unfold.
If you need ideas for your menu, check out our easy and affordable Friendsgiving recipes!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
friendsgivingfriendsgiving ideasholiday moviesholidayspotluckthanksgiving
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