Show Yourself! In 'Frozen 3', Anna's Getting Married, Elsa Has a New Dress, & There's a Brand New Villain

Disney just gave us a first look at Frozen 3 during their D23 Entertainment Showcase on August 14, 2026. Of course, this wasn't the only first look we got (I screamed when footage from the live-action Tangled played!), but it’s safe to say Frozen 3 is one film movie lovers are very excited about.

Keep scrolling to see a brand new look at Frozen 3.

Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff return for 'Frozen 3' with Olaf. Our first look at Frozen 3 opens right after Anna and Kristoff have tied the knot, but after their wedding celebration, Elsa notices some unusual Northern Lights. Elsa also wears a brand new pink gown that got some gasps from the crowd. I’m so used to seeing her in blue that this is a wholly unexpected look for her! The trio, along with Olaf of course, venture into a new frozen land full of icy butterflies — and a dark and mysterious new character. Fans are already wondering if the new Frozen villain is going to be a nod to the original idea for an evil Elsa that was scrapped for the first movie.

And Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Josh Gad sang some Disney songs! Disney Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel showed up to serenade the convention, and were very good sports when the music and their in-ears messed up. Josh Gad also made a surprise appearance at the Disney presentation to sing a new song about Olaf’s love of his life, Samantha. Overall, this looks like an incredible threequel I can't wait to see.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more updates on all things Disney, and all the latest Frozen 3 news. Love all things fairytale? Check out Live-Action 'Tangled' Spoilers: First Looks at Rapunzel, Flynn Ryder, & Mother Gothel for even more.