If we can count on one thing, it's that fans have a lot to say about live-action Disney remakes. I find these movies fascinating from an adaptation standpoint; I love seeing recognizable costumes, plots, and characters in a whole new light. But while every Disney remake has had roots in beloved movies from our childhoods, there are a few that are truly, nearly perfect. I LOVE Disney movies. But if I had to rank them, here's what I'd say.

Keep reading to see the official Brit + Co live-action Disney Princess movie ranking. Do you agree with our choices?

8. Moana Disney Okay let me first say that the live-action Moana is the PERFECT summer movie for families. However, it's a lot closer to the original film than some of the other Disney remakes, which puts it lower on the list for me. That being said, Catherine Laga'aia is SUCH a star.

7. Aladdin Disney The most memorable part of the live-action Aladdin is the new song written for Naomi Scott's Jasmine, and it really emphasizes how much of a powerhouse this princess is! Unfortunately there isn't as many other details from this remake that are as memorable as the other movies. And Aladdin just isn't the same without Robin Williams!!

6. Maleficent Disney I have always been more interested in Disney Princesses than Disney villains, so I would have rather this movie focus on Aurora than Maleficent. However, "Once Upon a Dream" by Lana Del Rey is one of the best songs Disney gave us in the 2010s.

​​5. Beauty and the Beast Disney While Mulan would have benefitted from its iconic musical numbers, I think the live-action Beauty and the Beast should have not been a musical (or taken the Cinderella route and included the most iconic songs in the credits). Beauty and the Beast has always been my favorite Disney cartoon, but this one doesn't feel as magical as the other live-action remakes.

4. Mulan Disney This movie released on March 9, 2020 (which means it was out for a week before COVID lockdown began) and I think that is SUCH a shame because it totally flew under the radar! While eliminating Shang, Mushu, and the musical numbers are major strikes against it, I still put this in 4th place because I love the way Disney turned it into a historical epic. Should it have been a historical epic with music? Yes.

3. Snow White Disney Snow White was actually, genuinely one of my favorite movies of 2025. Aside from all the controversy (and including CGI dwarves instead of actors with dwarfism?? I still don't understand that choice), the film itself reminded me a lot of the spunk and tongue-in-cheek nature of Ella Enchanted. I loved the addition of the character of Jonathan, and all the new songs felt like Pasek and Paul took cues from all of Disney's strengths.

2. The Little Mermaid Disney The Little Mermaid excels in my favorite area of these live-action remakes; it re-contextualizes the story of Eric and Ariel within the Caribbean, and this choice influences everything about the set design, costumes, and even Eric's relationship with his parents. I'm obsessed with everything about this movie.

1. Cinderella Disney Okay, it's pretty universally agreed that Cinderella is the best live-action Disney remake, period. Lily James totally charms as Ella, and the movie has the perfect mix of nods to the original film and creative new details. It also balances historical romance and magic in a way that feels grounded and nostalgic instead of kitschy and alienating. Plus, giving Prince Charming an actual personality works very well.

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