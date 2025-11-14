As the holiday approaches, I’ve found myself craving pie, and the amount that I’ve been eating is becoming concerning. I love baking homemade pies, but as with most people, the upcoming holiday season has caused my schedule to be pretty all over the place. Realistically speaking, I don’t have the time necessary to bake from scratch, especially on weekdays, when all I want to do after work is veg out on the couch with a glass of wine and a Vanderpump Rules marathon.

During those low-effort days, I reach for my frozen food options, since they tend to provide the classic taste of a homemade pie without all the extensive effort that goes into baking from scratch. Here are all the most delicious frozen pies I’ve found, perfect for the approaching holiday gatherings.

Scroll to see all the best frozen pies you can pick up for your next holiday soirée!

Walmart Marie Callender’s Southern Pecan Pie Marie Callender’s Southern Pecan Pie is widely considered a fan favorite among pie lovers, due to its comforting taste, rich flavors, and addictive layer of caramelized sugar. My cousin served this exact pie last Thanksgiving, and let me tell you, not a single person believed her when she said it was a frozen dish rather than homemade. It’s just that delicious and authentic-tasting.

Walmart Marie Callender’s Coconut Cream Pie As a coconut fanatic, I’m obsessed with this fluffy and airy dessert. The coconut custard is every bit as mouthwatering as any homemade coconut custard I’ve ever had. Plus, it’s topped with a fluffy whipped layer, setting it apart from basic coconut custard pies.

Walmart Marie Callender’s Chocolate Satin Pie Honestly, keep this pie away from me, because if I have one bite, I won’t be able to stop myself from ordering 10 extra boxes. As a choco-holic, I know good chocolate flavoring when I see it. This, my friends, is as decadent as it gets.

Walmart

Marie Callender’s Dutch Apple Pie What could be more classic during the holidays than a serving of apple pie? It’s a staple dish for any holiday meal, and no one does it better than my girl, Marie Callender. It’s the perfect blend of gooey and crunchy, which is just how I like my apple pie.

Sara Lee

Sara Lee Pumpkin Pie Sarah Lee knows exactly what she’s doing when it comes to her carefully crafted recipes, and the pumpkin pie is no exception here. It may be frozen, but it tastes like something your great aunt would spend hours slaving over in the kitchen for Thanksgiving.

Walmart Marie Callender’s Banana Cream Pie Marie Callender, you deserve some kind of award, because you’ve been crushing it with these mouthwatering desserts! The banana cream pie might just be my favorite for its wholesome taste and creamy texture. Plus, there’s nothing artificial-tasting about the flavor at all. This is what real food tastes like!

Instacart Belmont Chocolate Pie My best friends, Cara and Emily, are super weird in the sense that they love pie but cannot stand pie crust. It’s almost a friendship dealbreaker. But, if you also couldn’t care less about the crust of it all, and just want to enjoy the delicious creamy filling, Belmont might just be your best bet. It’s not that the crust is bad, but it just takes a backseat so the moussey chocolate cream can take center stage. Delish.

Target Edwards Key Lime Pie Looking for something zesty with a sweet-and-salty kick? If so, you’re gonna want to look no further than Edwards Key Lime Pie. It’s like heaven in a box. I’m addicted!

Which pie are you most looking forward to digging into on this list?

Looking for more food news? Sign up for our newsletter!

