You're Gonna Want To Bookmark This Crazy-Good Pumpkin Pie Recipe
We’ve taken it upon ourselves to up the ante in the dessert department this Thanksgiving, but nothing really beats your classic pumpkin pie. Follow our enhanced pumpkin pie recipe to get a mouthful of unique flavors this year – cloves, Biscoff spread, and sugared pecans decorate this decadent pie to create Thanksgiving memories that'll last a lifetime.
Ingredients For Our Pumpkin Pie Recipe
- 1 pound pecan halves
- 1 egg white
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon cloves
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 frozen 9″ pie crust
- 1 cup pecans
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
- 3/4 cup Biscoff spread
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon cloves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 3 eggs
Directions For Making Our Pumpkin Pie Recipe
Let’s start by prepping the pecans. Grab your ingredients and preheat the oven to 250 degrees F.
Place 1 egg white and 1 tablespoon water in a large bowl. Whisk the mixture until the egg whites are frothy. Add 1 cup pecans and stir to coat.
In a separate bowl, mix together 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/4 teaspoon cloves, and 1 teaspoon salt. Add this mix to the pecan mixture and stir until coated.
Spread the coated pecans on a baking sheet and bake them for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Once done, let them cool for about 15 minutes.
Now it’s time for the main event of our pumpkin pie recipe – the actual pumpkin part! Grab your ingredients and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. While you wait for it to heat up, thaw the frozen pie crust.
Sprinkle 1 cup of plain pecans over the bottom of the thawed pie crust and sprinkle with 1/2 cup brown sugar. Trust us, using the store-bought crust will save you *so* much fuss.
In a large bowl, mix together 1 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree with 3 eggs, whisking until smooth. Add in the rest of the ingredients: 3/4 cup Biscoff spread, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/4 teaspoon cloves, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 cup evaporated milk. Anyone hungry yet?
Pour this pumpkin pie mixture over the crust and bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until the center just barely jiggles.
Once baked, let the pie cool completely before serving. To serve, cut pie into slices and top it with whipped cream!
If you're craving an extra treat, drizzle some melted Biscoff spread over the whipped cream. Place a couple of the sugared pecans you made on top – and voila!
Sign up for our newsletter for more yummy seasonal recipes to try every week!
Images via Brit + Co.
This post has been updated.
- 31 Mini Pie Recipes To Try This Holiday Season ›
- 27 Easy Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes You’ll Be Thankful Are Not Pies ›
- Your Guests Will Love This Cinnamon Pecan Pie Recipe - Brit + Co ›
- 19 Unpredictable Pumpkin Pie Recipes to Make This Fall - Brit + Co ›
- All The Best Pumpkin Snacks In 2023 - Brit + Co ›
- How To Use Your Pumpkin Guts — Use Your Entire Pumpkin - Brit + Co ›