A native New Yorker, Lumi Pelinku is an Intuitive Astrologer, Transformation Coach, and Holy Fire® Reiki Master. A passionate and purposeful first-generation Albanian-American that found her astrology calling as a child. Lumi and her husband live in New York City with their two cats and a massive collection of astrology, spirituality, and personal development books.

Also known as the “soul astrologer” for seven years, Lumi incorporates transformation life coaching and energy healing in her practice.

In her course, she uncovered intuitive gifts and developed the ability to unveil the layers of the client's psyche through astrology. At the same time, she witnessed a series of incredible shifts in her client’s transformation journey.

Lumi hosts a weekly podcast and YouTube channel, Align Your Stars Podcast, that shares her core beliefs about how astrology can invoke hope and empowerment. As your guide, she will go the distance to help those astrologically or spiritually curious find the way to live the life of their dreams. Lumi's astrological insights have appeared in press/publications such as Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and others.