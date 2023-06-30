Here's What July's Full Moon In Capricorn Means For Your Zodiac Sign
The sign Capricorn presides over the 10th house of career and purpose and is the sign that is in association with ambition. We may question our direction and whether it aligns with our passion or for the sake of duty. Full moons present the peak moment in our realization and the questioning of our overall intention. This event will prompt within our psyche the question of what we are truly working toward and whether we are enjoying how our lives are playing out.
Interestingly, we did not have a new moon in Capricorn this year, as the Aries sign intercepted the new moon twice in 2023. This means that whatever seed may have been planted back in January may have yet to be rooted in alignment with your vision involving long-term plans. Luckily, this full moon will help pivot you in the right direction by the need to release what has been outmoded in your journey.
As the moon moves through Capricorn, it will also oppose Mercury in Cancer, the planet of communication, and square off Chiron in Aries, the asteroid associated with our core wounds. These celestial bodies will present the importance of expressing integrity and honoring our vulnerability. To know that it is safe to express our true selves even though our decision may not be popular to “societal standards.” This full moon will trigger a raw response within our psyche that will propel you to live truthfully. In this case, it will involve integrating our happiness with purpose. Facing this truth will unearth your elixir.
To better understand how this full moon in Capricorn impacts you, read on for your sun, moon, and rising signs. Then you can implement the following self-care practice to help you confidently move forward during this lunation. And be sure to read what your full July horoscope as in store for you next.
What the full moon in Capricorn means for your zodiac sign
Aries Full Moon Horoscope
The career and public life are fully highlighted during this lunation. As your tenth house is activated, it is time to step up and recognize how much power you have in your life decisions and direction. In the career realm, your superiors may allow you to claim your authority. This is your moment to speak up and name your terms. Honor your shine.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Disengage from your work life. Rest and rejuvenate at home with loved ones for perspective. Connect with your ancestral roots and review how authority was expressed throughout generations.
Taurus Full Moon Horoscope
Whatever you thought was true may be questioned as the full moon illuminates your ninth house of higher thought and belief systems. It is a hopeful period for you to seek a new view of how you wish to live in joy and shine your gifts. Whether to publish, travel, or broadcast, this is the perfect time to claim your dreams and begin charting your plans.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Gather new forms of inspiration by opening your mind to new concepts and skills. Ground yourself by writing down your ideas, taking a class, or reading a book to help you with perspective.
Gemini Full Moon Horoscope
Inviting peace and serenity in your life is by going within Gemini. The eighth house of vulnerability, self-worth, debt, and shared resources will be the highlight during this full moon event. What do you want? This is the path to realizing your emotional and material life priorities. It is time to tie loose ends involving your long-term visions, whether single or in a partnership. You will see clearly what needs settling.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Organization and structure will help you feel more at ease. As you fully engage with your inner self, you will feel more grounded by asking others for assistance to help solidify your plans.
Cancer Full Moon Horoscope
During this full moon, the focus is on how you will engage in love and relationships. Cancer. The seventh house of partnerships is activated, and people near and dear to you will hold the spotlight. Assess your feelings about your partnership and whether its nature serves your highest good. It can be the commitment talk, taking things to the next level…or ending your relationship.
Reflect first, and then decide.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Pivoting the focus to self will help you understand your core needs. Take a moment for yourself and your beloved by holding a heart-to-heart discussion to assess what you truly want and need in this relationship.
Leo Full Moon Horoscope
Returning to self by engaging in personal wellness will help you feel more optimized during this lunation. As the sixth house of daily routine, self-care, and health will be highlighted, your body may feel sensitive to your current environment. Observe your current patterns and whether you have been overworked lately due to endless multitasking. It’s time to slow down, rejuvenate, and restructure your schedule that involves your well-being.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Disengage from the daily tasks and schedule a wellness retreat that involves the mind-body-spirit connection, such as reiki healing, acupuncture, or spa day.
Virgo Full Moon Horoscope
Romance, play, and creativity will be your top priority as the fifth house is fully illuminated. During this full moon event, indulge in play and invite joyful experiences that nourish your soul. This is a celebratory period as you will experience more abundant opportunities with your passions and have clarity in your relationships. Capitalize your happiness as the compass in your decisions.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Hold a full moon circle, and invite those with your best interests. Engage in an activity that involves play, anything that connects you with your inner child.
Libra Full Moon Horoscope
Re-establishing your place in the home will help you release any pent-up emotions regarding your authority. The full moon phasing in the fourth house of home and family will lead to cathartic moments concerning your feelings about what you have been building. It can also be ancestrally related. Reflect on the state of your well-being by observing your feelings, and make the necessary changes in the flow of the household for balance.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Rest, reflect, and rejuvenate at home if you feel heightened emotionally. Invite someone who can hold space for you to express yourself.
Scorpio Full Moon Horoscope
You may receive news or a new form of inspiration in your waking consciousness as the full moon extends its rays into your third house of information and communication. This full moon will be exceptionally busy in your mental space. Whatever is generating in your mind, be sure to write it down, as it can be helpful later. This lunation will present this perfect moment to share your ideas. Step out of your comfort zone. You’d be surprised by the results.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Meditate in your space and clear your mind by journaling your ideas and musings. Have a go at automatic writing.
Sagittarius Full Moon Horoscope
Reviewing your budget and spending habits will hold you steady, Sagittarius. The full moon will highlight your second house of money, finances, and building stability. Any splurging may lead to an extensive flow of overindulging that may spiral uncontrollably. Review where you are now financially, and narrow your focus toward a long-term investment such as a business endeavor or property. Research and remember to focus on the bigger picture instead of instant gratification.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Begin an abundance practice. This will help you develop a healthier relationship with money.
Capricorn Full Moon Horoscope
All eyes are on you, and are you feeling comfortable in your element or living on autopilot? The full moon taking its place in your first house will give you extra support in sharing your true self with the world. This is your moment to consider that you have what it takes to unapologetically position your place in the world. It is time to extend your light and become the person you envisioned.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Celebrate yourself by writing down a list of wins every day, no matter how small; this gratitude practice will reap incredible results in your journey.
Aquarius Full Moon Horoscope
It is time to wind down and retreat within yourself, dear Aquarius. The full moon will be in your twelfth house of the subconscious realms, dreams, and healing. This lunation will allow you to clear out the excessive self-limiting beliefs you may have been building without realizing it. Take this time to rest and reflect upon the past that may be holding you back from moving forward. Face whatever may feel unsettling, and express unconditional love to self to heal.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Any self-care ritual that involves release work will help you feel anchored. Try somatic breathing, gentle yoga, or intuitive painting.
Pisces Full Moon Horoscope
This is a period for you to reflect on who is on your side Pisces. The eleventh house of friends, networks, and connections will be illuminated. Discern the state of your energy around those you invite into your space. Any buried forms of feelings regarding your place in the groups may rise to the surface. Be mindful of your feelings, and begin placing positive boundaries. Luckily, this full moon can bestow news about your aspirations. Keep the faith.
Full moon in Capricorn self-care practice: Invite those whom you can truly count on to be with you to nurture your feelings. Schedule a night out with your nearest and dearest.
Lumi Pelinku is a New York City-based astrologer, transformation coach, and energy healer. She hosts a weekly podcast, Align Your Stars that shares her core beliefs about how astrology can invoke hope and empowerment. As your guide, she will go the distance to help those astrologically or spiritually curious to live the life of their dreams. Follow her @lumipelinku on Instagram.
Have you ever wanted to learn about your birth chart? Lumi is extending you the opportunity to learn the easy steps to cast your birth chart with her free Astrology 101 eBook to help you locate your planets and understand their significance. Visit her website and claim your free copy today.
A native New Yorker, Lumi Pelinku is an Intuitive Astrologer, Transformation Coach, and Holy Fire® Reiki Master. A passionate and purposeful first-generation Albanian-American that found her astrology calling as a child. Lumi and her husband live in New York City with their two cats and a massive collection of astrology, spirituality, and personal development books.
Also known as the “soul astrologer” for seven years, Lumi incorporates transformation life coaching and energy healing in her practice.
In her course, she uncovered intuitive gifts and developed the ability to unveil the layers of the client's psyche through astrology. At the same time, she witnessed a series of incredible shifts in her client’s transformation journey.
Lumi hosts a weekly podcast and YouTube channel, Align Your Stars Podcast, that shares her core beliefs about how astrology can invoke hope and empowerment. As your guide, she will go the distance to help those astrologically or spiritually curious find the way to live the life of their dreams. Lumi's astrological insights have appeared in press/publications such as Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and others.