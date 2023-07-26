Peep Your August Horoscope To See What Leo Season Has In Store
August skies are bringing changes and challenges. The Full Moon in Aquarius occurs on August 1, aiming to bring fun to our lives. The New Moon in Leo on August 16 is pushing us to see matters with open eyes and to embrace a new perspective. The Sun enters Virgo on August 23, just hours before Mercury retrograde in Virgo begins (lasting until September 14).
We will be questioning our present and future aspirations as we reflect on the past. It won’t be easy to let go of things, feelings, and people — but we’ll do our best to decide how we want to proceed once the veil has been lifted and we see clearly who others are.
Action planet, Mars, enters Libra on August 27, giving us a more passive approach to confrontation. The wildcard, Uranus, begins its retrograde in Taurus on August 28, and finishes its moonwalk on January 27, 2024. This allows us to grow at our own pace without any pressures. The Blue Moon in Pisces on August 30 helps our intuition and hearts blossom.
Aries August Horoscope
As the expression goes: when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. There will be moments that bring out your fiery side this month. But, Aries, don’t let the negativity bring you down. You have many chances to embrace the sweetness and joy of the summer — if you surround yourself with positivity.
Taurus August Horoscope
Stop questioning your actions, Taurus. Instead of debating your emotions, try to relax your mind and do what feels right. You don’t have to go back and forth in your head a million times a day after discussing your feelings with others. Do what’s necessary for you – and no one else.
Gemini August Horoscope
Like in the mythology of Mercury (your planetary ruler), you’re wanting to run off and be alone for the month ahead. Truth be told, Gemini, you’re in need of a long rest from the internet trolls and arguments in your life. You’re allowed to take a break to focus on yourself!
Cancer August Horoscope
Power struggles will be super intensified this month for Cancer. As long as you know when to hold back your tongue and not lash out, then it should be easier to avoid intense disagreements with your friends and partner. Also, stay in your lane if a situation is percolating in their lives.
Leo August Horoscope
Finding a moment of *chill* is going to be hard this month for Leo. All the more reason why it’s important to create a calming environment for yourself without any incessant chatter and noise. Think of this as your own personal journey to find peace of mind and happiness.
Virgo August Horoscope
Lately, you’ve been wearing your heart on your sleeve. Now, it’s time to take your emotions and place them deep within yourself. It’s not that you're longing for attention and affection, but you’re trying to make better decisions about who you give your TLC to. Choose wisely and with caution, Virgo.
Libra August Horoscope
Nostalgia has led you down a slippery path, Libra. On one hand, you want to reconnect with your past. But, you’re questioning whether anyone can truly come home again. They say the grass is always greener, and the fantasy of how you idealize certain matters or people might not hold up IRL.
Scorpio August Horoscope
There are delays at the workplace, most of which are causing you to take a temporary step back as you wait for your promotion or raise to come through. It’ll happen, Scorpio — give it some time and continue to have faith in the process — more importantly, believe in yourself.
Sagittarius August Horoscope
Sag, while you are great at stepping out of your personal bubble and exploring different philosophies, you’re finding that your own identity is in flux. Truth be told, you know who you are, but need to look within instead of at outside forces. Meditate to find the answers you’re longing for.
Capricorn August Horoscope
You’re always imposing and implementing boundaries with others, but you’re the one who is overstepping this month, Capricorn. Be careful not to cross limits and structures that your friends and family have created in an effort to protect their energy. Do not get too carried away or over-enthusiastic that you overstep!
Aquarius August Horoscope
Relationships are more complex than ever, as you’re debating who you can and cannot trust. You don’t have to make a decision now, Aquarius, but you should watch their actions with a stern eye before taking action and confronting them. This gives you a better chance to come to grips with reality.
Pisces August Horoscope
If you’re looking to augment your habits and to embrace a daily regimen, Pisces, then August offers you the chance to lean into a new lifestyle. This means getting enough hours of sleep, as well as stepping away from the emotional drama to have a stress free life throughout the month.
