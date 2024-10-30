Gabrielle Union Bravely Bares It All On Her Birthday At 52: "This Is Sexy"
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
Gabrielle Union had me hooked the second I saw her in Bring It On, and she's only impressed me more and more since — including her recent birthday post. The mother of four took to Instagram to celebrate her 52nd birthday, breaking the norms of what your 50s should look like. Here's what the actress had to say — and celebrate — on her birthday!
In an Instagram post on October 29, 2024, Gabrielle Union shared a seven-slide homage to her 52nd birthday. The post is a collection of images, videos, and interviews that seem to represent Gabrielle — and how she's feeling — in this year of her life. In the mix of all that? A shot of Gabrielle in an outdoor shower, covering herself with a tiny towel.
It's no secret that Gabrielle is gorgeous, but she's taking any preconceived notions you have about how a 52-year-old woman should look and tossing them out the window. In her caption, the star wrote, "This is 52. This is grown woman sh-t. This is being accountable for mess ups. Being gracious when others mess up. Being open to being wrong and being proud and confident when your are right."
The caption continues, outlining even more of Gabrielle's birthday manifesto. She said, "This is loving passionately and unapologetically. This is clear and firm boundaries. This is sexy. This is audacious. This is fun and full of wild adventures. This is calling a thing a thing and not falling for the Okey Doke and demanding better. This is being alone without being lonely. This is enjoying nature. This is fierce and compassionate motherhood. This is fighting for my people and yours. This is me at 52. Loving ALL of me."
Seeing someone so bravely share their body, despite what others may think is incredibly inspiring. While Gabrielle is obviously a celebrity with access to plenty of products and treatments and other things of that nature, baring it all is still incredibly vulnerable — especially when so many people may act like "women of a certain" age should stay in their lane.
So here's to more women loving their bodies and embracing whatever chapter they're in!
When is Gabrielle Union's birthday?
Gabrielle Union's birthday is October 29, 1972.
How old is Gabrielle Union?
Gabrielle Union is 52 years old. I swear, the older she gets, the more beautiful she becomes!
