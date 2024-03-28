Revisiting The Iconic "Bring It On" Cast: Where Are They Now?
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Once we saw her in Jumanji, we knew actress Kirsten Dunst would make us proud — especially as Torrance Shipman in the iconic cheer movie, Bring It On. She had us shouting, "Brrr, it's cold in here! There must be some Toros in the atmosphere" during recess...and now, if we're being honest! But, she wasn't the only person we had our eyes on.
There were so many '90s it girls who made an appearance in the movie that we couldn't help but wonder what the Bring It On cast has been up to since the movie premiered in 2000. Sigh...yes, it's been 23 years since Bring It On hit the big screen. ANYWAY, here's what your fave cheerleaders have been up to over the last two decades!
Kirsten Dunst — Torrance Shipman
Image via Aliah Anderson/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst made us believe that "cheer is life" with her portrayal of Torrance Shipman in Bring It On, but her acting credits didn't end there. She went on to star in the earlier Spiderman franchises, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Marie Antoinette, Hidden Figures, and more!
Her latest project is the upcoming film Civil War that's set to revolve around an erupting civil war in America. She plays Lee, a celebrated war photojournalist who travels to different cities to document what's going on.
Eliza Dushku — Missy Pantone
Image via Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Before she was Missy Pantone in Bring It On, Eliza Dushku was in the film True Lies with Arnold Schwarznegger and Jamie Lee Curtis. She also starred in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, That 70's Show, Ugly Betty, and a slew of other movies. Although she hasn't been acting lately, she did produce Mapplethorpe in 2018 via her production company, Boston Diva Productions.
Jesse Bradford — Cliff Pantone
Image via Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Did we have a crush on Jesse Bradford at one point? The correct answer is of course we did! Not only was he a part of the Bring It On cast, but he appeared in other fun teen movies like Cherry Falls with the late actress Brittany Murphy, Swimfan and Clockstoppers.
These days you can find him living his best life on Instagram.
Lindsay Sloane — Big Red
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Max Mara
"Big Red" was played by none other than actress Lindsay Sloane. Her comedic timing has secured her spot as a comedian who's appeared in Nancy Drew, The Other Guys, and Horrible Bosses 1 and 2. Her last occurring role was as Judy on the updated version of The Wonder Years.
Gabrielle Union-Wade — Isis
Image via
Gabrielle Union-Wade has had a long acting career and has appeared in some of favorite coming-of-age movies. From being a part of the Bring It On cast to playing the lead character in Being Mary Jane, she's done more than make her mark in the entertainment industry. When she's not busy with family life, it's not unusual to see the actress secure brand partnerships.
Gabrielle's most recent appearance was at the 55th NAACP Image Awards with her husband Dwyane Wade on March 16.
Shamari Devoe — Lava
Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Shamari Devoe was one of Isis' right-hand girls in Bring It On, but she mostly known being the lead vocalist of former R&B group Blaque. She briefly appeared on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but Yahoo reports she decided to part ways with the reality TV show.
She's married to Ronnie Devoe, a member of the R&B group New Edition, and they've appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of Couples Retreat.
Natina Reed — Jenelope
Image via Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Natina Reed was also among the Bring It On cast and was known for her melodic rapping in the girl group Blaque. However, she passed away in 2012 after being hit by a car. The Hollywood Reporter says she was attempting to cross the street.
Clare Kramer — Courtney
Image via Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Clare Kramer may have played "Courtney" in Bring It On, but she was also known for playing the villain Glory on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She also was a part of the Sabrina, the Teenage Witch cast! Her last role was Ms. Persephone in a movie called The Dead Ones.
Huntley Ritter — Les
Image via Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Ah, good ole Les! We can't forget his memorable character in Bring It On. However, he's also had a role in The Wedding Planner and We Are Marshall. Nowadays, Huntley is the Co-President/CCO of STFRD (Strafford), marketing company based out California.
Wanna keep up with your nostalgic faves? Follow us on Facebook for more updates!
Header image via Universal Pictures
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.