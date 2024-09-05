6 Flattering Fall Fashion Trends For Women Over 50
This year, fall fashion trends for women over 50 are all about embracing timeless elegance with a modern twist – think classic Western wear and pops of autumnal color. Whether it’s a structured chore jacket that flatters your silhouette or cowgirl-esque ankle boots that perfectly balance comfort and style, this season’s trends prove that sophistication never goes out of style! Get ready to refresh your wardrobe with these age-appropriate pieces that celebrate style and confidence.
1. Western Wear
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Flannel-Lined Adirondack Barn Coat
It feels like Western wear is everywhere at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it’s all cowgirl boots and hats. You can rock this fall trend in a more understated way, and there are plenty of pieces on the market to get you there.
Free People
Jeffrey Campbell Sleepy Cowboy Ankle Boots
Booties, chore jackets, bootcut jeans, and Western-style button-ups are all approachable and quite easy to style, and you can always find super comfy iterations of these trendy garments.
J.Crew
J.Crew Western Shirt in Barfield Striped Cotton Voile
This striped shirt gives the perfect essence of Western wear!
2. Deep Burgundy Accents
Coach
Coach Winley Mary Jane
For a splash of trendy color this fall, deep reds and burgundies are the way to go.
Cuyana
Cuyana Oversized Linea Bag
These hues feel nothing but timeless, too, so you can take them well into winter. Play with this trend by opting for accent accessories, like shoes and bags.
Levi's
Levi's Lelou Shrunken Moto Jacket
If you’re feeling bold, snag a deep burgundy jacket or coat for a fuller, head-turning wash.
3. Polished Suiting
Madewell
Madewell Square-Neck Vest in Drapey Twill
You can never go wrong with a matching set! For a more formal look, shop for a tailored vest + pants combo, or a blazer + trousers getup.
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor Houndstooth Short Swing Trench Jacket
Coordinating your pieces will make you look undeniably put-together and on-trend without putting in a whole lot of effort.
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor The Cuffed Tab Waist Trouser
Madewell, Ann Taylor, and J.Crew are all excellent places to start your search!
4. Playful Denim
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love Mid Rise Barrel Jean
Spoiler alert: skinny jeans and mom jeans are a thing of seasons past. This fall, the fashion gals are opting for bigger and baggier silhouettes.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Wide Leg Jean
Wide leg jeans and barrel jeans are the main players when it comes to denim at the moment, and I couldn’t recommend them more for people of all ages. Thanks to their shape, these denim styles help shape your figure in the most flattering way, plus, they're just downright fun.
J.Crew
J.Crew Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Neela Wash
To get even more playful with it, experiment with an all denim ‘fit. Try the trend for yourself with these picks!
5. Statement Sneakers
Anthropologie
Gola Torpedo Sneakers
2024 is the year of the colorful sneaker, thanks to the rise of popular shoe styles like Adidas Sambas and Onitsuka Tigers.
SeaVees
SeaVees Acorn Trainer in Jewel
Incorporating a bold sneaker silhouette into your fall outfits is a very light-lift way to boost your confidence and trendiness. Opt for lots of color!
Adidas
Adidas Samba OG Shoes
These sunshine-y shoes truly can't be missed.
6. Leopard Print
J.Crew
J.Crew Featherweight Cashmere Shrunken Cardigan Sweater in Leopard Print
It sounds a bit surprising, but leopard print is no longer corny in the fashion world. In fact, there’s endless classy ways to style the rising trend, from light layers to accessories!
Sézane
Sézane Cleopatra Scarf
The recognizable pattern will definitely spice up any ensemble. I recommend donning it via flattering tops, belts, or silk scarves you can tie around your neck or fave bag for a playful pop!
Cotton On
Cotton On Staple Rib Boat Neck Long Sleeve Top
The boat neck shape on this long sleeve top is perfectly sophisticated.
