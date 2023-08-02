Every Ounce Of The Upcoming Gap x LoveShackFancy Collab Is Truly Iconic
It’s official – Gap and LoveShackFancy are collaborating.
The two fashion powerhouses joined forces to bring a more modern take to the basics we wear essentially every day, and beginning this Friday, August 4, you can snag pieces from the iconic 76-piece capsule that offers a wide range of styles for women, men, kids, and babies. You’ll find floral-covered fabrics (LoveShackFancy’s fancy, if you will) and a medley of different textures incorporated into everything from jeans to skirts, dresses to pants, hoodies and outerwear, button-downs, *and* accessories, too.
More About The Gap x LoveShackFancy Collection
If you thought that was all, well, it’s not – the Gap x LoveShackFancy collab gets even better. The face paired with the collection’s campaign is none other than Grammy award-winning artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Ciara! Her two children, Future and Sienna, join the campaign as well, to echo the importance of empowering the next generation of changemakers to come.
“Collaborations and partnerships give us the opportunity to reinvent and reimagine Gap’s product icons, to remix the classic Gap logo that our customers love,” said Mark Breitbard, Gap’s Global President and CEO. “The collection is unique and unexpected, and I’m excited for customers around the world across every generation to experience a little piece of the magic created with LoveShackFancy.”
The entire Gap x LoveShackFancy offering features prices ranging from $13 to $248, so there’s something for everyone. Here’s a sneak peek at what to shop this Friday!
This adorable dress makes us want to move to the European countryside and pick flowers all day!
The collaboration embraces the rosette trend in a few chic ways. One of them is this striped pink button-up!
Catch us toting around the city with this bag all summer long.
Did someone say denim? This ruffle-y mini dress looks like the perfect option for going out to drinks with the girls!
This tank top hosts what LoveShackFancy does best – florals – all in an easy-to-style piece.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest in fashion!
Images via Gap
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.