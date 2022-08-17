Even Denim-Haters Will Give Jeans A Second Chance With These Trends
Listen, we understand how comfy your leggings and your sweatpants are. We truly do. But don't ditch all your old pairs of jeans just yet. Dia & Co looked at a year's worth of Google search data to discover the hottest denim trends and figure out what styles will make you excited to wear jeans again. Keep reading for the denim trends and DIYs that will breathe new life into your closet *and* let you upgrade your trusty old jeans into something that will look amazing with all your fall shoes.
Cargo Jeans
Reformation Mckenna Mid Rise Slouch Cargo Jeans ($148)
Cargo jeans are a new take on the cargo pants trend, and the denim dresses them up a little bit. They have the slouchy relaxed fix of your favorite dad jeans with a little bit more detail to them with all the pockets.
The Ragged Priest Combat Cargo Jean ($90)
We love the way this pair balances out the edge of cargo pants with a more fitted look and a darker wash. Pair with a tee and Vans, or make more of a statement with Doc Martens and a fitted tank.
Ryder Denim Cargo ($84)
An icy wash is the perfect way to dress up your outfit just a touch, especially when worn with pieces like a pastel top and cream bag.
Plus Size Cargo Zip-Off Jeans ($45)
Not only do these comfy jeans fit in with the cargo trend, but they also feature zip-off bottoms for those days you'd rather wear shorts.
Wide-Leg Jeans
Venus Lace-Up Wide-Leg Jeans ($69)
Wide-leg jeans get an upgrade when they feature lace-up sides. It's the perfect way to add detail to an outfit without relying on other accessories, and you can pair it with a statement top or tone it down with a plain tee.
Corset Waist Wide Leg Jeans ($42, was $60)
Get extra structure and detail with a pair of jeans that adds a corset waist. They'll hug your curves and go great with all your favorite bodysuits.
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Full-Length Jean ($138)
This is a great pair of jeans for those of us who tuck our tees into our pants and pick accessorizing that will give us an old-school look.
Extra High-Waisted Sky-Hi Wide-Leg Jeans ($42, was $45)
As far as we're concerned, these jeans are the perfect addition to all your fall outfits, with their high waist and comfortable stretch
Flared Jeans
Estilia Pintuck Everglades Flared Trouser ($192)
If you're a fan of plain jeans, pick a pair with a flare-meets-wide leg that features different seams to dress up your off-duty uniform. That way you're wearing something that's unexpected without relying on different fabrics or patterns.
Zara Mid-Rise Flare Jeans ($46)
A medium wash and a subtle flare give these mid-rise jeans a feminine feel that will go great with both tees and halter tops.
Jayde Cord Flare Jeans ($98)
If you're not sold on blue jeans, try a pair in a fun color. You'll stick out from the crowd and add personality to your outfit in a way that only color can.
Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise Flare Jean ($90)
A wide flare like this pick has is the modern answer to bell bottoms. Wear with sneakers or overtop of your go-to boots.
Baggy Jeans
Hollister Ultra High-Rise Medium Wash Doodle Dad Jeans ($25, was $60)
If you were the kid in high school that always doodled on your textbooks, then you *have* to grab these baggy-meets-fitted jeans. The print adds just enough playfulness without overwhelming the outfit.
The Baggy Jean ($118)
This super-soft material is made of 60% organic cotton and with a technology that reduces chemical usage. It's a sustainable denim that'll make you forget you're wearing jeans!
Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans ($108)
Relaxed yet flattering, these Levi's jeans will become your autumn staple. They'll look great with a button-down or a sweatshirt showing your favorite football team.
PacSun Medium Blue Ripped Baggy Jeans ($48, was $60)
Whether you're going back to school or walking around your neighborhood farmers market, rips add an extra element of grunge that goes perfectly with chunky sneakers.
