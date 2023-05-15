15 Oversized Button Down Shirts For Easy-Breezy Summer Looks
Summer plans? Check. Summer nails? Check. Summer outfits? Erm... not so check. We understand that building your warm weather wardrobe comes with its own unique challenges – you don't want to land on pieces that are too heavy to handle the heat, but you also want them to be comfy AF. It's a miracle that oversized button down shirts exist for both of those reasons, plus they're easy to wear alone, throw atop a summer tank or swimsuit, and layer with maxi skirts. Points for versatility! Scroll our fave picks for the oversized piece below.
Madewell Denim Button-Down Collar Oversized Shirt ($75)
Fulfill all of your Canadian tuxedo dreams with this shirt that features button cuffs and a rugged fabric for that worn-in look.
Intimately Lucky In Love Shirt ($88)
Though an oversized silhouette severely casualifies your look, the mix-and-match pattern on this design add a touch of elegance and overall fun!
Revival The Dalia Button Down ($48)
We hear the beach calling! This rainbow-colored button down shirt will make the ultimate addition to your vacay outfits, being there as a swimsuit cover-up or dinnertime blouse.
H&M Oversized Linen Shirt ($25)
Linen is the *optimal* fabric to don during the summer months, due to its breathability that keeps you cool at all times. We love this style because it'll work with you to ensure comfort.
BDG Stanley Cropped Waffle Button-Down Top ($59)
The waffle-knit texture and cropped length on this button down design feel super nostalgic. Wear it with some mom jeans or dad shorts for an easy, breezy, and laid-back look.
Universal Thread Oversized Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt ($25)
Tie a more sophisticated and put-together ensemble together with this vertically-striped button down. The light, neutral colors included will pair well with white cargo pants or jeans.
& Other Stories Oversized Crocheted Detail Shirt ($139)
This top gives you a taste of crochet on the shoulder. We love that this detail is asymmetrical for added elegance – perfect for summer nights!
Levi's Dorsey XL Patchwork Western Shirt ($90)
Colorful patches adorn this simple denim button down style for a cowgirl-esque vibe.
Sezane Tomboy Shirt ($120)
We're obsessed with the tiny multicolor flowers that spot this shirt. They bring a playful element to any spring or summer-centered outfit!
Apiece Apart Oversized Button Down ($265)
This shirt boasts a truly oversized shape, so you can move freely and fashionably, no matter the occasion!
Urban Outfitters Lucy Textured Button-Down Shirt ($59)
The textured, gauzy fabric this button down is crafted with keeps everything extremely airy – your BFF for those hot summer days, when you still want some coverage from the sun.
Everlane The Oversized Poplin Shirt ($47, was $85)
The polished details that lie around the collar and hem of this button down design refine any outfit, even if you're just sporting it with jeans.
River Island Oversize Embellished Long Sleeve Cotton Button-Up Shirt ($89)
Comfort-forward fashion doesn't mean you have to sacrifice the details that make you... you. This shirt is dotted in sparkly rhinestones for a vibrant (and personalized) take on a classic button down.
Resurrection Not Your Boyfriends Oversized Button Down Shirt ($59)
This piece comes fitted with extra long sleeves for *extra* coziness.
Abercrombie Oversized Poplin Colorblock Button-Up Shirt ($51, was $60)
We love the super-sized front pocket detail on this button down – it makes for a unique, head-turning element to top off your casual outfits.
