Gap’s New Fall Fashion Line Is Backed By A Totally Star-Studded Cast
Forget staving off the days of perpetual pumpkin in exchange for summer’s last hurrahs – in my mind, fall is unarguably here, and it’s time to start dressing like it. In this transformative time, I urge you to turn your head to none other than Gap for knocking out some seasonal shopping. This year, the Gap fall collection is sure to have you dressin’.
In it, a range of denim jackets, jeans, hoodies, trench coats, button-downs, and cargos are stylishly showcased by an impressive team of talent who’ve made immeasurable impacts on all avenues of creative culture. Each celeb-loved look expresses Gap’s affinity (and aptitude) for timeless pieces, while simultaneously reinventing those beloved wardrobe staples.
"Our fall campaign highlights Gap’s continued focus on originality through a unique cast of artistic individuals spotlighting our most loved product icons in a fresh new way,” said Erika Everett, head of marketing at Gap. “From acting and film to philanthropy and design experts, this incredibly talented cast is comprised of individuals who have made a name for themselves by leveraging their own personal style and originality to carve out a path in their field. We are proud to be a brand that spotlights those who embody the true meaning of creativity and are shown in this campaign making Gap style their own.”Backed by big names from the likes of Helena Christensen, Sean Wotherspoon, and Lionel Boyce, here are the *very* top picks from Gap’s fall 2023 collection to sport as the fall season draws closer.
Icon Trench Coat ($168)
Loved by quintessential clothing designer, philanthropist, and former model Helena Christensen, trench coats are a must for falltime. This longline trench from Gap will have you looking *exactly* like what the product name promises: an icon.
High Rise Patched '70s Flare Jeans with Washwell ($90)
As part of Gap's fall 2023 campaign, Sophia Roe (James Beard Award winning chef, writer, founder, Emmy-Award nominated TV host, and all-around queen) has her focus set on a pair of flares. These paneled ones supply your seasonal look with the *perfect* amount of attitude.
Classic Icon Denim Jacket with Washwell ($63, was $80)
Lionel Boyce, who came up in the early days of Odd Future and most recently screened as Marcus onThe Bear, approaches Gap's fall campaign with poise. His go-to pick from the collection is this basic denim jacket that can be styled in endless ways for chillier days.
100% Organic Cotton '90s Loose Jeans with Washwell ($63, was $80)
This fall, stylist and model Veneda Carter stands behind a good ol' pair of Gap jeans. This distressed '90s-inspired design is the ideal option for last-minute ensembles, whether you're headed off to get groceries or hit up game day.
Cargo Pants with GapFlex ($71, was $80)
Sean Wotherspoon is a sneaker designer, collector, store owner, and Gap’s newest Vintage Curator who lets his love for streetwear shine. His top pick from the Gap fall collection is a comfy pair of cargos, which make for a tried-and-true wardrobe staple for the latter part of the year.
Kids Varsity Jacket ($98)
Twelve-year-old style influencer Coco Pink Princess has been duly taking notes on personal style from vintage Gap designs. Her bold looks are amplified even further by her fave varsity jacket from the Gap fall collection.
Faux-Leather Blazer ($148)
Actress Medalion Rahimi, best known for her roles in NCIS: Los Angeles and the Before I Fall, is opting for this timeless faux-leather number this season. It wears well with jeans for casual workdays, or can be tossed on top of a mini dress for nights out.
CashSoft Balloon Sleeve Cardigan ($70)
Stella Simona is a visual storyteller, creative entrepreneur, and co-owner of fine jewelry brands Amarilo and Haati Chai. She's a proponent of all things cozy this fall, hence this cardigan (crafted with a brand new CashSoft material for Gap) being her utmost favorite style from Gap's fall collection.
Looking for more fall style inspo? Stay on trend with us at Brit + Co.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Images via Gap.
- Target Fall Decor Finds That Are Sure To Get You Excited For Fall ›
- Anthropologie's Falling For Anthro With Phoebe Tonkin Is The Ultimate Fall Party Inspiration ›
- Even Though The Gap x LoveShackFancy Collab Is Mostly Sold Out, Every Ounce Of It Is Truly Iconic ›
- Brit + Co's Fall Fashion Edit For 2023 - Brit + Co ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.