Costco Is Selling $6 Totes That Look Just Like Trader Joe's Viral Mini Tote Bags

Meredith Holser
By Meredith Holser May 21, 2025
Step aside, Trader Joe’s! Costco is reportedly selling a duo of tote bags that look eerily similar to TJ’s mini-sized totes that went viral earlier this year. The best part? The pack of two is going for just $6. If you waited in line to get your fix of the Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags, (or just need a practical piece to carry around your groceries), you’re going to want to stay tuned!

Read on for everything we know about Costco’s $6 tote bags that look like the Trader Joe’s version!

Costco Tote Bags

According to a recent Instagram post from Costco fan account, @costco.so.obsessed, the bulk retailer has a pair of branded tote bags on their shelves for $6. There’s a catch, though – they’ve only been spotted inside Costco locations in China. Per the post, a user on the Chinese social media app, RedNote, located the bags at their local Costco and shared it on the platform.

Trader Joe's Pastel Mini Tote Bags

Costco’s adorable new tote bags actually look quite similar to the popular Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags in shape and design. With a white base and contrasting panels along the bottom and side straps, the bags also feature the Costco logo on each side.

Trader Joe's Yellow Mini Tote Bag

The pair of Costco tote bags also comes with two sizes. In the pack, you’ll find a regular-sized blue one and a mini-sized red one, which definitely taps into the TJ’s vibe: “the smaller the tote, the bigger the sensation,” saysthe grocer.

Trader Joe's Pastel Pink Mini Tote Bag

Trader Joe’s limited-time Mini Tote Bags most recently hit shelves in April. They came in four super cute pastel colors, sending shoppers into a frenzy. Originally sold for $2.99 at Trader Joe’s, some bags have been listed for resale online upwards of $25 each – proving just how much of a sensation they are!

Costco Tote Bag

Knowing this, it’s a surprisingly good deal that Costco fans can snag two totes for $6! I also wouldn't be surprised to see this find hit U.S. Costcos in the near future – plenty of fans are already sounding off about their excitement. Until then, I’ll be keeping you updated with more fun Costco finds!

