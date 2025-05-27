7 “Exciting” New Trader Joe’s You Can’t Miss In June

From jumping on hot food trends like Dubai chocolate to supplying options for superb mid-day snacking sessions, Trader Joe’s is cooking up a truly epic lineup of goodies for summertime. They’re constantly stocking their shelves with fun new finds, and I can’t get enough. These seven Trader Joe’s new arrivalsare totally worth trying if you’re looking to spruce up your grocery hauls this season. I know I’ll definitely give each item a try in June!

Scroll on for 7 new arrivals from Trader Joe’s you can’t miss in June!

Trader Joe's Patio Potato Chips This $3 bag isn't packed with your typical potato chips – it's loaded with four different flavors that makes every bite equally enticing and exciting. Whether you pair 'em up or enjoy each one on its own, the bag is sure to disappear quickly. Make sure to stock up before this limited-time item is gone for the summer!

Trader Joe's Ube Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix I look forward to Trader Joe's ube treats every year, and they're finally back for the season! Alongside theUbe Tea Cookies and Ube Ice Creamcomes this heavenly $4 pancake and waffle mix. It's laced with sweet rice flour that lends it that mochi-like texture you typically find alongside the purple yam! All you need to whip your pancakes or waffles up is water, eggs, and oil or butter – make sure to grab a few boxes before they fly off shelves.

Patislove Dubai-Style Pistachio Dark Chocolate Woo! Trader Joe's take Dubai chocolate is rumored to hit stores as early as May 28, and I truly can't wait! According to online buzz, the grocer might be stocking their candy selection with Patislove's Dubai-Style Pistachio Dark Chocolate. It's crafted with 50% cocoa dark chocolate and filled with a tasty blend of pistachio cream and crispy kataifi for added texture. The best part? It's speculated to sell for just $4.

Trader Joe's Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip Greek yogurt-like and, per TJ's, "remarkably cheesy," labneh makes a great savory snack, whether you eat it as a dip with crackers or smear it on a sandwich! This $3.49 tub is topped off with robust herbs and roasted tomatoes for added flavor and is truly not to be missed this season – especially for outdoor feasts or summery charcuteries.

Trader Joe's Hard Top Chocolate Shell Topping This next new find is filled with nostalgia for me. I went crazy (and still do!) for any kind of hard shell topping to put on my ice cream, and Trader Joe's is delivering a deliciously chocolatey option for just $3.29 this summer! It's made simply with cocoa powder, dark chocolate, and cocoa butter and hardens up for some nice texture variety once it hits something cold. I definitely plan to snag a bottle for any sweet treat o' clock moments this season – it'd be so good with TJ's ice cream or even pieces of frozen fruit!

Trader Joe's Meatball Calzone Packed with hearty meatballs made with ground pork and ground beef plus some savory tomato sauce and smooth mozzarella, this bready pocket bakes up in the oven in just 20 minutes, or 15 if you take the air fryer route. One calzone sells for $7, so it'd make an excellent (and quick!) option for a filling lunch or dinner when you don't really feel like cooking.

Trader Joe's Organic Sour Apple Watermelon Fruit Leather Wrap Trader Joe's fruit leather wraps are iconic – and there's a brand-new flavor joining their selection! Crafted with sour apples and watermelon, this $0.49 snack is totally worth buying in bulk. It's also 100% organic without any added artificial ingredients, making it a wonderful snack to pack in backpacks, hiking bags, or road trip kits.

