How To Make A Canadian Tuxedo Summer-Friendly
I realize putting the words "Canadian tuxedo" and "summer" together makes me sound like an absolute maniac. It’s true, the thought of slipping into denim pieces on days like these (hello, heatwave!) brings about a feeling of dread *and* a whole lot of sweat. But what if I told you that you could do denim in a summer-friendly way?
As a certified Canadian tuxedo stan, I’ve been aiming for creative ways to reconfigure my warm-weather wardrobe so I can sport the denim-on-denim trend comfortably. Like any place in fashion, there’s room to play – so abandon the belief now that a Canadian tux has to look like jeans and a jacket.
With the right pieces and the right styling methods, you can be on your way to dreamy denim bliss. I’m here to show you how.
Why do they call it a Canadian tuxedo?
At its core, a Canadian tuxedo is a denim jacket andjeans duo. The actual term came about around 1951 when American musician Bing Crosby was refused entry to a Canadian hotel – because he was wearing all denim. Levi’s caught wind of the incident and decided to make Crosby a custom denim tuxedo as a publicity stunt.
Is the Canadian tuxedo in style?
I’d argue that the Canadian tuxedo never went out of style in the first place. Denim is a super versatile material, and can match pretty much anything you have in your closet – but I think it goes best with other denim pieces.
Seeing that celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Rihanna, Alexa Chung, and Zoë Kravitz have owned the Canadian tuxedo at one point in fashion history, the Canadian tuxedo is in. And of course, we can’t forget Britney Spears’ and Justin Timberlake’s iconic denim-clad Y2K red carpet moment.
How to style a Canadian tuxedo?
- Wear different washes of denim. If you’re donning a darker shade on the bottom, wear a lighter hue on top to avoid a too monotone ‘fit.
- Don’t *just* wear denim. You can wear layers under your Canadian tuxedo, like solid basic tees or tank tops, to break up the blue.
- Play with accessories. Considering the Canadian tuxedo is eye-catching enough, you’ll want to get creative with simpler, more subdued necklaces, bracelets, purses, etc.
How I Styled a Canadian Tuxedo
Image via Meredith Holser/B+C
I was able to achieve a summery Canadian tux by pairing some pieces from the Lucky Brand x Laura Ashley collection. The Printed Linen Denim Corset ($25, was $80) was perfect – it fit like a lightweight tank top (Sleeves? In July?!), but still gave a structured fit.
The High Rise 90s Loose Pants ($169), a white denim style that flaunts denim patchwork, made sure the finished look didn't feel totally out of the Canadian tux prompt. I chose to rock my Adidas Sambas ($66) on the feet, and go light with some gold earrings and a charm necklace.
Summer Pieces to Style for a Canadian Tuxedo Look
Denim Shirts
Levi's Caden Jean Button-Front Shirt ($42 was $60)
Sleeves are a no-go for summer (unless you're looking for extra sun protection), so seek out some short sleeve denim tops like this one from Levi's! The big buttons and exaggerated collar infuse your Canadian tuxedo look with some more elevated details. To style, wear this shirt with light-wash denim shorts!
LOFT Petite Chambray Dolman Everyday Shirt ($20, was $40)
Made of a breezier fabric, this denim shirt flaunts easygoing cap sleeves so summer isn't so sweaty. Opt to style it with a darker denim skirt or pair of loose-fitting jeans.
Denim Dresses
Paige Mayslie Denim Dress ($229)
Dresses are an easy one-and-done option for summer outfits *and* Canadian tuxes. Rock this flattering design with comfy sneakers and a mini purse!
GAP Flutter Sleeve Smocked Denim Mini Dress ($70, was $90)
This flowy flutter sleeve pick makes use of a softer denim fabric that won't feel restricting in the heat. Don't forget some trendy sunglasses and a tote bag!
Denim Purses
BDG Y2K Denim Tote Bag ($45)
I love a denim purse – jean purse? A jurse, if you will. This one from BDG will pair well with your Canadian tuxedo 'fit, plus it hosts a plethora of pockets for keeping your on-the-go essentials close!
ZARA Quilted Denim Crossbody Bag ($50)
Crossbody bags are *always* practical, and this denim one just so happens to be super stylish as well! The white strap breaks up the blue denim from being too overwhelming.
More Denim Accessories
Barrière Denim Print Sun Hat ($48)
Patchwork for days! This sun hat can be styled with a denim dress for those extra hot moments.
Vans Style 93 Shoe ($70)
Mary Jane shoes are everything, and this sporty pair from Vans can work well *way* beyond just a Canadian tuxedo outfit.
