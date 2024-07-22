7 Timeless Gap Dresses You Can Wear Again And Again
Gap has truly stood the test of time – I was just a toddler when my mom was dressing me up in cute little Gap dresses! Their classic, quality-for-less brand has always prevailed throughout the saturated and ever-changing fashion scene. If you want some good basics, Gap is the first place I recommend. Since it's summertime, I sifted through all the amazing (and flattering) dress options Gap has to offer for literally any occasion. Shop my faves below!
Gap
Pleated Tiered Maxi Dress
This dress is airy, chic, and flattering on any body. Throw a book in a tote bag and take yourself to the park in this adorable dress. It's so perfect for any warm weather outing!
The Pleated Tiered Maxi Dress is shoppable on sale for $59 (was $118).
Gap
Denim Maxi Dress
Denim for days! This denim maxi dress definitely has cool girl energy, but still looks quite professional. You could rock this look at work, and then wear it out to dinner with friends afterwards!
The Denim Maxi Dress from Gap is available for $78 (was $98).
Gap
Satin Midi Dress
Spice up your look with this foxy animal print. It's always gonna be in style. This little satin dress is flowy and perfect for a night out for cocktails this summer!
Snag the Satin Midi Dress for $80.
Gap
Indigo Patchwork Maxi Dress
I don't know what it is about patchwork, but I think the asymmetry on this dress in particular is such a fun look! I get parachute dress vibes from this style, which means it's super comfy and flowy.
Wear this pick all summer long for just $60 (was $118).
Gap
Linen-Blend Mini Dress
I love this dress' unique pattern for any summer occasion! You can do a lot with this dress – you just need the right accessories. Dress it up with some heels and a small clutch, or with some cozy sandals and a casual tote bag. The world is your oyster with this mini Gap dress.
The Linen-Blend Mini Dress currently goes for $34.
Gap
Ruffle Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress
This dress is giving me Black Swan vibes, and I love it. Those shoulder ruffles are everything, and this dress is perfectly fit for any dressy, upscale event. It's dark and dramatic in the best way possible.
The Ruffle Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress is now on sale for $45 (was $60).
Gap
Smocked Handkerchief Hem Midi Dress
This dress' hem is super unique and fun. The rich green color is perfect for any daytime summer event, like brunch or even a birthday celebration! This dress is flowy and breathable which is so necessary in the summer heat.
The Smocked Handkerchief Hem Midi Dress currently goes for $75.
Subscribe to our newslettermore summer shopping inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 10 Slip Dresses That Give Big Carrie Bradshaw Energy - Brit + Co ›
- 20 White Midi Dresses For Sweaty Girl Summer ›
- 27 Comfy And Cute Fall Dresses You Can Wear Anywhere ›
- Gap’s New Fall Fashion Line Is Backed By A Totally Star-Studded Cast ›
- The 12 Hottest Gap x Dôen Collaboration Pieces That Are Bound To Sell Out ›
- Even Though The Gap x LoveShackFancy Collab Is Mostly Sold Out, Every Ounce Of It Is Truly Iconic ›
- Denim Dresses Are Your Newest Spring And Summer Must-Haves! ›
- 13 Gorgeous Summer Dresses That Complement Any Figure ›