It's officially holiday gathering season, when friends and relatives across the country start planning get-togethers to celebrate the holidays. But some people have a lot more on their plates than others, particularly if they’re hosting.

Hosts are seriously put to work during the holidays, sending with invitations, crafting menus, creating the right ambiance, and figuring out the logistics of the holiday party (like how 25 people are going to fit in one room for Thanksgiving dinner). The least guests can do is bring a thoughtful gift that shows genuine appreciation when they arrive for the event.

The key is picking something that speaks to your own host’s personality (and not just grabbing something quickly at the grocery store on your way over to their house). Ahead, we’ve already done the tough part for you and compiled the best gifts to bring your holiday host or hostess this year. Happy giving!

Wine.com

Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 You can never go wrong with taking a bottle of wine to a dinner party. But the type of bottle does matter, especially during the holiday season. Why? Well, the colder months are usually filled with richer comfort foods, like roasted red meats, stews, and even hearty pasta dishes. That’s why you’ll want to opt for something like this Cabernet Sauvignon from Napa Valley, California. It pairs well with bolder foods and earthy flavors, which might just be on your host’s menu.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe’s Seasonal Mixed Bouquet While we all love flowers, it’s no secret that heading to a florist can seriously break the bank. However, if you want to gift your host some stunning blooms without a hefty price tag, we have the solution: hitting Trader Joe’s. The grocery store chain is known for offering a wide variety of greenery that can be mixed and matched, allowing shoppers to create their very own floral displays on a budget. Or, to take the guesswork out of the process completely, buying their seasonal bouquet is always a safe bet.

Anthropologie Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle I confess: I am obsessed with candles. Simply because they’re one of the easiest ways to change the whole mood of a room. Following a long day of work, I love lighting up a few and transforming my environment into a cozy oasis while I read, crochet, or just relax. And after hosting a hectic holiday dinner, your host is likely going to need a similar dose of zen. Give them the perfect way to unwind with this Capri Blue Volcano Capiz Jar Candle offered by Anthropologie.

Amore di Mona Assorted Mignardise 16-Piece Red Gift Box I believe chocolates are such a great gift because they’re the kind of items you just might not buy for yourself. But again, after an exhausting day of manning the kitchen and corralling relatives, I think all hosts deserve to sit back and bite into a sweet treat. And while you could just pick up a box of Ferrero Rocher or Russell Stover, this 16-piece assorted box of chocolates will definitely look a bit more luxe. It’s eight ounces and includes a variety of dark chocolate mignardises, such as caffe, maple, and frutta. Plus, the whole box is wrapped in a gorgeous red box with elegant brown ribbon!

Frankies 457 Frankies 457 Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil As you cook up roasted birds and decadent pasta dishes this season, you’re probably going to fly through extra virgin olive oil, also known as EVOO, like hot cakes. But using high-quality oil can make a real difference in the flavor of your meal, and if your host is a whiz in the kitchen, they’ll definitely appreciate this bottle from Frankies 457. The brand’s EVOO is renowned for being entirely organic, made using Nocellara del Belice olives that are grown and harvested in Sicily. It’s fruity yet nutty and great for finishing off meats, veggies, soups, and even charcuterie.

Anthropologie The Bistro Tile Stoneware Salt & Pepper Shakers: Garden Edition I’m sorry to say it, but most salt and pepper shakers are pretty basic. And that simply doesn’t make sense to me, because they’re always the most-used spices in the kitchen. Whether you’ve noticed your host has bland shakers or just values kitchenware with character, look no further than these Bistro Tile Stoneware Salt & Pepper Shakers sold by Anthropologie. They’re quirky and bright, with a tiled design almost reminiscent of a retro diner. The shakers also aren’t too on the nose when it comes to the holiday season, featuring pastel pinks, mustard yellows, and rich forest greens.

West Elm Chunky Luxury Chenille Throw If I could pick just one type of throw blanket to cuddle up with for the rest of my life, it’d be chenille. The soft, fuzzy fabric is durable, warm, and so silky smooth that you could literally ensconce yourself in it for hours. So, help encourage your holiday host to kick their feet up this season with the Chunky Luxury Chenille Throw offered by West Elm. It comes in four bold colors of taupe, dark moss, storm gray, and sand, and will keep them toasty all winter long.

Heatonist Scotch Bonnet & Ginger Hot Sauce People tend to get pretty divided in the spice department. Nonetheless, if you already know your host enjoys a bit of heat, then it’s worth considering gifting them a unique bottle of hot sauce as a thank you for their holiday generosity. The Scotch Bonnet & Ginger Hot Sauce, made by Queen Majesty, is popular for its Caribbean flavors. Filled with fresh peppers and even some ginger root, it’s punchy. Then, garlic and lime help balance out the blow. Think your host is ready to experience a new type of twang this season? You can buy a 5-ounce bottle of this sauce from Heatonist for only $10.

Total Wine Woodford Reserve Bourbon Last but certainly not least, a nice bottle of bourbon is always a go-to choice as a holiday host present. The liquor is extremely popular around the holidays since it offers smoky yet spicy notes that pair well with seasonal meals. Plus, it can be used to make classic cocktails, like a hot toddy! Again, though, you don’t have to dish out hundreds of dollars to give this gift. Woodford Reserve Bourbon is a solid pick that offers over 200 flavor notes for a reasonable cost.

