Even though I’m an extreme homebody, I’m able to easily transport myself to countless worlds on the daily thanks to my olfactory system. I definitely encounter my fair share of foul smells throughout the day (the life of a pet parent), but it’s the delightful scents that really get me through. And I’m not just talking about perfume. From lip products to hair care and beyond, I’ve curated a small collection of what I’m titling Good Smells. They’re not plain good – these fragrances are powerful, breathtaking, and downright impressive.

Thus, I’m bringing you my official Good Smells gift guide. Find the 7 best fragrance gifts I’ve actually tested myself below.

Junoco Junoco Full Body Nectar Serum Straight out of the bottle, this body serum is quite heavy on the floral notes, but it mellows out a bit after application. The scent itself feels a tad nostalgic for me, though I can't pinpoint an exact timeframe or memory it's tied to. Perhaps it's the mystery that has me hooked. Regardless, it's so dreamy. Oh, yeah – not only does this product smell good, it also swarms your skin in lightweight (never sticky) hydration. I like using it as a base for thicker body lotion the moment I hop out of the shower.

Nécessaire Nécessaire Olibanum Eau de Parfum Olibanum's scent profile includes sweet, woody, and balsamic notes with hints of citrus, spice, and smoke, so you really get a bit of everything in this perfume's top notes. Nécessaire then combines olibanum with vanilla, fig leaf, and cassis buds for an especially rounded-out scent. I'm absolutely in love with it! What I like the most about this spray-and-go fragrance is that it doesn't have any of the pungent, alcohol-y aromas other perfumes sometimes have. I can tell it's super natural, yet still noticeably uplifting and whimsical.

Smell House Smell House Super Nomad Candle This candle is a scrumptious departure from floral notes, though it does retain what I can best describe as grassiness. A slightly woody and musky scent lingers just below for a burn that truly brings the outside indoors. I must note that after burning it both via the two wicks and a slow-heat candle warmer, I detect more of the fragrance when it's on the candle warmer and highly recommend you follow the same method if you want the scent to really pop inside your home.

Amazon Havyn 'Grace' Comforting Collagen Hand Cream Of the two available scents, Havyn's 'Grace' hand cream has to be my favorite. It's quite uplifting but doesn't feel overly artificial. It leans a bit floral from what my nose can detect, but there's also a slight musk that makes it lean unisex rather than straight-up feminine. I always enjoy how quickly it soaks into my dry hands to nourish them, and the fact that the fragrance lasts a long time. The best part (and what I think makes this pick the most giftable!) is that the formula is fully allergy-free. It was tested on a panel of sensitive skin and eczema-prone consumers without reports of significant irritation.

Flewd Flewd Anxiety Destroying Bath Soak Magnesium, B vitamins, and zinc quickly get to work in this high-absorption bath soak that can help you fight any physical and mental anxieties. This particular formulation brings citrus to the forefront with lime rind top notes that are then rounded out by a sea salt note and a white floral base. Even after a single soak, I feel super soothed and the pungent (never artificial) fragrance puts me more in the moment – yay for added awareness! P.S. If you're looking for the soothing effects without a strong fragrance, Flewd also makes a fragrance-free version.

Amazon Odele Hair Oil Odele's lightweight hair oil has a slight marine-esque scent that I'm loving a lot lately. The ends of my hair tend to be drier than my roots, so all I need is one pump to add some shine and hydration (without weighing down my strands). I adore that the scent is quite gender-neutral – the brand even says this product is beard-friendly, so anyone can use it. Further, it's free from dyes, formaldyhyde, gluten, parabens, and phthalates. It's affordable, too, at just $13.

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's Vanilla Lip Mask Trader Joe's beauty lineup is honestly so underrated. I stumbled upon this $6 pick after reading and watching tons of shopper reviews, and I'm so glad I finally picked it up. It smells insanely good – almost like a fresh glazed donut. I could literally hold it up to my nose all day long! Unrelated to the scent, I find that this lip mask's rich formula made with shea butter, coconut oil, and vitamin E really locks in moisture for my lips all night long. If you try anything on this list, let this be it!

