Brand-new gift sets, foodie gifts, beauty gifts, and the like are sure to bring joy this year, but if you're planning to give something with a personal twist, handmade gifts are the way to go. The possibilities are truly endless when you employ your creativity and craft items that your gift recipients maybe haven't seen (or even received) before – DIY hats, cards, coasters, picture holders, and more await.

Check out these entirely homemade gifts that will spark your next holiday gift idea! Some components of these handmade gifts can even be thrifted, saving you some cash along the way.

Here are the best handmade gift ideas to give your loved ones this holiday season.

Anete Lusina / PEXELS 1. Start simple and make them a personalized card. Nothing communicates your love, time, and effort behind a gift more than personalized cards. Even if you can’t DIY the gift itself, having a handmade card (with a thoughtful message inside) as a prelude to the unwrapping ritual will touch everyone’s heart. Make sure to craft yours on some hardy cardstock so they feel extra special. Peep some of these stellar holiday card ideas for inspiration!

Riley Williams 3. Use air-dry clay to make picture holders. Air-dry clay is your BFF for making handmade gifts. This idea from @rileyrosestudio lets your giftee display pictures, memories, cards, or even recipe cards in the form of their favorite food! Go for a trendier take by sculpting an olive or tomato out of air-dry clay, or opt to craft something as intricate as a burger or pizza slice – no matter what shape it is, they’re sure to love it. Riley uses gesso to prime her air-dry clay pieces, then an acrylic sealant to make sure those lovely designs stay put.

Meredith Holser 4. Make an orange garland for them. A dried orange garland takes an entire day (and sometimes more) to make, so your recipient should definitely feel special knowing you put hours of love into this handmade gift. Though they look intricate, you only need to follow a few steps (and have few materials: orange slices, twine, and a thick yarn needle) to achieve the cozy garland. Luckily, there are tons of citrus garland tutorials on social media to assist in your creation. Brit + Co Shopping Editor, Meredith, tied cutie little pink ribbon bows on her homemade garland.

Krissy Derrick 5. Craft a candle holder using clay. You could use a pottery kit like these convenient ones to make anything, really, but this wavy @modeletto.store will make one of the most unique handmade gifts! Don’t forget to also gift some alongside it. You could use alike these convenient ones to make anything, really, but this wavy candelabra fromwill make one of the most unique handmade gifts! Don’t forget to also gift some candlesticks alongside it.

Mariam Antadze / PEXELS 6. Make coasters out of air-dry clay and gift them alongside thrifted glassware. To make some handmade coasters, roll out some air-dry clay, let it dry, and coat it with gesso before you get to painting! The canvas is yours with this gift idea, but here are a few concepts to get the creative juices flowing: smiley faces, rainbows, spirals, initials, and fruits or vegetables. Ensure that your hard work stays in place with a sealant that’ll repel moisture. Some thrifted glassware pieces to give alongside your handmade coasters would be the absolute cherry on top!

Meredith Holser 7. Create a collage out of old magazines. Magazines are really not hard to come by, and if you're looking for a sustainable gift, you can find some especially unique ones at re-sell bookstores or thrift stores to make your own collage. Some of the best ones to start with are Vogue and National Geographic. There are a lot of different techniques and themes you could run with, so we recommend doing some visual research on Pinterest beforehand to nail down your collage's concept. Maybe it's full of imagery that reminds you of your relationship, or a jumble of words that form a sweet poem – it's really up to you! Just have glue, an X-Acto knife, and a cutting board on-hand for the process. Complete this artsy handmade gift by signing your work and framing the collage in a nifty frame.

Meredith Holser 8. Thread a handmade necklace using thrifted or secondhand beads. Got a necklace you don’t love? Deconstruct that baby using small wire cutters or scissors so that you can use the leftover beads and charms to make something entirely new! If you don’t have them on-hand already, you will need some beading cord, bead clamps, jump rings, clasps, and pliers.

Brit + Co 9. DIY your very own body care line. Making your own body scrubs or balt salts is *a lot* easier than you’d think. Some recipes only call for ingredients you’d find in your kitchen! Make a range of self-care products at home, then package them up in thrifted jars with ribbon and a handmade tag to really impress.

Ron Lach / PEXELS 10. Repurpose cans and tins by pouring candles into them. Fish tin candles are in, but you can really use any vessel to pour your own candles in. All you need is some candle wax, wicks, and a scent of your choice to create something super unique! Try your first handmade candle with an empty, clean tinned fish tin, then get adventurous with soda cans or crushed tomato cans for your gift recipient.

Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS 11. Make a batch of jam. If foodie gifts are their thing, then there’s no better item to give than, well, food! We have an amazingly tasty fig jam recipe, but you can take the reins on what fruity flavor you’ll whip up. This is a convenient handmade gift, too, because the result won’t go bad or spoil before the big day. If foodie gifts are their thing, then there’s no better item to give than, well, food! We have an amazingly tastyrecipe, but you can take the reins on what fruity flavor you’ll whip up. This is a convenient handmade gift, too, because the result won’t go bad or spoil before the big day.

Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS 12. Make a batch of spice mix. In the same vein of shelf-stable foodie-snacky gifts, spice mixes are always a good idea, and really easy to make at home. Mix together some In the same vein of shelf-stable foodie-snacky gifts, spice mixes are always a good idea, and really easy to make at home. Mix together some cajun seasoning , all-purpose seasoning, ranch, or everything bagel seasoning in no time before packing it up in small thrifted jars to gift!

Roman Odinstov / PEXELS 13. Make a batch of chili oil. is very buzzy at the moment, but instead of dropping a bag on a single jar, make your own at home to yield a few! Our recipe uses neutral oil, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, Sichuan peppercorns, salt, chili flakes, Chili oil is very buzzy at the moment, but instead of dropping a bag on a single jar, make your own at home to yield a few! Our recipe uses neutral oil, star anise, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, Sichuan peppercorns, salt, chili flakes, garlic and soy sauce.It only takes a moment to make, but you’ll want the mixture to sit for a week or so, that way the nuanced flavors can all sink in. You could even gift a few recipe cards (like these delectable feta fried eggs ) alongside a jar, since chili oil is exceptionally yummy on a ton of dishes.

Anete Lusina / PEXELS 14. Knit or crochet a hat, scarf, or another garment you know they’d like. Having knitting and/or crochet skills is invaluable when it comes to gifting season. You can easily find patterns online for creating beanies, blankets, scarves, leg warmers, balaclavas, mittens, and more, so your giftee can stay stylishly warm beyond the holidays in a bespoke garment that you made!

Damir / PEXELS 15. Make magnets out of air-dry clay for their fridge. Again, air-dry clay rules the world of handmade gifts. For a smaller project, make some fridge decorations by painting on air-dry clay shapes. You can make hearts, stars, foods, faces, animals, and more! To make your designs magnetized, Again, air-dry clay rules the world of handmade gifts. For a smaller project, make some fridge decorations by painting on air-dry clay shapes. You can make hearts, stars, foods, faces, animals, and more! To make your designs magnetized, super glue some small magnet tabs on the back of them.

小龙 魏 / PEXELS 16. Paint a glass bottle with your own design to gift a plant cutting. You can easily thrift a glass vessel (or use one you already have), paint a unique design on it using glass paint, then fill it with a little bit of water to gift a small plant cutting! This way, you’re giving them a stylish home decor piece along with a heirloom piece of nature that they’ll admire every day as it grows.

Brit + Co 17. DIY an ornament (or a few) for them. Tree ornaments are 100% on-theme for the holidays, so if you feel a little lost on what to gift, try DIY-ing some ornaments of varying styles! We have some DIYs for punny ones and minimalist ones, but there are also a ton of other tutorials on social media that can guide you in the direction you want to take. Tree ornaments are 100% on-theme for the holidays, so if you feel a little lost on what to gift, try DIY-ing some ornaments of varying styles! We have some DIYs forones andones, but there are also a ton of other tutorials on social media that can guide you in the direction you want to take.

Mati Mango / PEXELS 18. Burn a CD full of tracks they’d like. It may seem a little old-school now, but the gift idea of burning a CD will appeal to every gift recipient that’s old enough to remember portable CD players. They can play it in their car or through their at-home speaker system to jam out. Just grab a pack of blank CDs that come with covers, and let the nostalgic process take you away. In addition to making your own playlist to gift, you should definitely consider designing an album cover and tracklist for that personalized touch – platforms like In addition to making your own playlist to gift, you should definitely consider designing an album cover and tracklist for that personalized touch – platforms like Canva are a great option for doing this. The music-lover in your life will surely appreciate the time you took to craft each and every detail of the CD – and maybe they’ll even discover some new tunes along the way!

Brit + Co 19. Bake them a big batch of cookies. You just can’t go wrong with sweets during the holidays! Whatever form they come in – vegan, gluten-free, paleo – cookies are sure to satisfy your giftee. We have a ton of recipes you could check out (I highly recommend the Taylor Swift chai cookies), but if you already have a method to your madness, whip up whatever dessert recipe you have in mind. Just make sure they’re fairly fresh when you hand them over. If you don’t have a neat cookie tin on-hand, run to your nearest thrift store. It’s guaranteed that you’ll find a cute one to house your cookies! If you don’t have a neat cookie tin on-hand, run to your nearest thrift store. It’s guaranteed that you’ll find a cute one to house your cookies!

Brit + Co 20. Decorate a plant pot with pops of color. If your gift recipient has a green thumb, it’s not a bad idea to gift them a few plant-related things. Luckily, handmade gifts have a stake in this – just grab a terracotta pot (you can easily thrift one or find one for cheap at the dollar store) and some chalk pens, then decorate the exterior however you like. To get some ideas flowing, you could include illustrated motifs of your relationship with this person, write their name out in bubble letters, or just doodle random designs. Matching their interior design aesthetic is definitely recommended.

Sign up for our newsletter for all things gifty!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.