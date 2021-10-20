20 Gifts For Parents That Don't Need Anything, But Deserve It All
It often feels like parents will do anything for their kids — besides telling them what they want for the holidays. If you've found yourself, yet again, without any idea which gifts for your parents are the best, we've rounded up some clever ideas that are both personal and practical to appease all sides. For the parents that have everything or are convinced they don't need anything, here are some gifts they'll certainly want.
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote® ($45)
The perfect market bag, beach day bag, weekender bag… whatever your parents are into, you can make the case for them needing a chic and classic canvas tote — and get extra points for monogramming it.
Lola Massage Gun ($99)
There's nothing more luxurious than an at-home massage after a workout or a long day of work or travel — now your parents can enjoy one whenever they're feeling sore.
Italic Teo Oversized Cashmere Scarf ($100)
You no longer need a membership to shop Italic's marketplace of luxury goods sans labels and markups. A quality cashmere scarf without a designer price is something every parent will appreciate.
Baccarat Lucky Lead Crystal Butterfly ($175)
This is a beautiful gift for a parent with an artistic eye, or simply an eye for things that sparkle, to add to their desk or home decor. Browse options for more colorful — or more classic — tastes, too.
Aarke Carbonator III Premium Carbonator ($219)
If your parents are the kind to always have a fridge full of beverages, ease their load (and their impact on the environment) with a way to make their own carbonated drinks at home.
Assouline Travel Series ($95)
For the recently retired or those simply itching to travel again, Assouline's gorgeous coffee table books will allow parents to appreciate the dreamiest destinations, right now.
Benchmark Table Knife Set ($500+)
These fully customizable, top-of-the-line table knives will become a prized possession of the chef in your household.
See Rose Go Signature Tunic Shirt ($148)
All the details your mom could have asked for, in one cult-classic tunic. Seriously — its functional design is crafted with cooling and responsibly sourced fabric, and it has pockets.
Haven Teak Expandable Tub Tray ($50)
Whether they enjoy their baths with tea and a good book or wine and their iPad, they can relax how they want with this multi-functional and beautiful bath caddy.
Birkenstock Boston Teddy Shearling Clogs ($190)
Give your parents full permission to wear these incredible slippers out of the house, as they wish.
Custom Watercolor House Portrait ($104+)
Memorialize their childhood home, the house you grew up in, or the vacation home they finally purchased with a touching, custom portrait.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato iPhone Case ($100)
A designer bag or wallet may not be in your gift-giving budget, but a beautiful phone case is still a worthy indulgence for a parent that appreciates the finer things.
Onia Leisurewear Pack ($162)
Treat Dad to a head-to-toe leisure outfit he can wear together around the house or separate for everyday occasions.
Pottery Barn Leather Ballparks Coffee Table Book ($119)
We found the perfect gift for sports fans alongside this excellent selection of coffee table books.
Calpak Neck Pillow and Eye Mask ($62)
If you're hoping your parents can finally visit you again soon, a luxe travel set will make their journey easier — and send the hint.
On Cloudstratus ($170)
Lightweight and extra-cushioned, there's a reason everyone is loving On's new Cloudstratus shoes. Whether your parents are serious about running — or just sporting cool new shoes — they'll love these.
Alo Essential Set ($190)
Deck out your parents' at-home gym or make sure they've got everything they need for class with a yoga set for seasoned yogis and curious newbies alike.
Yeti Roadie 24 Hard Cooler ($200)
Whether your parents are into tailgating, camping, boating, or beach days, a quality YETI cooler will keep them fueled and hydrated for all their adventures.
Tivoli Audio Model One Radio & Bluetooth® Speaker ($180)
Your parents are sure to appreciate the classic design of this radio and the modern function of the bluetooth speakers, whether they display it at home or take it on the go.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 ($100)
For coffee-lovers that are particular about their morning brew, a mug warmer will ensure they can enjoy their quality coffee (or tea!) all day long.
