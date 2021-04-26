22 Splurge-Worthy Gifts To Treat Mom
Maybe your mom would love these coffee table books or has a passion for sustainable fashion or would just prefer a picnic in the park (or all of the above). Every mom is special, which means her gift should be special too. If you're looking for something outside the flower box this year, we've got 22 of our favorite splurge-worthy Mother's Day gifts. (And if you're on a budget this year, we've got that covered too.;) Either way, you'll show how much you appreciate her now and always.
Cinemood Storyteller Portable Projector & Content Device ($349): This tiny projector is a great choice for the mama who loves family movie night.
MINNA Everyday Robe Stripes Clay ($250): These 100% cotton robes are handwoven in Chiapas, Mexico and will make Mom's spa day more relaxing than ever.
Pink Moon Over the Moon Duo ($75): Speaking of spa days, you can't forget skincare! We love this pair that helps calm puffiness and works to encourage lymphatic drainage.
Bloomist Stacking Sculpture Set ($98): This set will add some minimalist detail to any space.
Marta Scarampi The Rachel Cape ($585): If the weather's still on the colder side where Mom lives, she might appreciate some stylish outerwear – we would!
Chinese Laundry Jonah Suede Block Heels ($80): If your mother's as ready to get out of the house as we are, she'll love these candy-colored block heels.
Smeg Retro 4-Slice Toaster ($250): If you're looking to help update Mom's kitchen, this pastel toaster will do the trick with vintage modern vibes.
goop GOOPGLOW Glow Lotion ($58): Cruelty-free, featherweight, and hydrating. What's not to love?
Maple & J Bold Double Down Ring ($95): This 14K gold ring is classy, understated, and beautiful — just like Mom!
Lettuce Grow's The Farmstand ($348+): This self- watering and fertilizing stand makes growing your own food at home easy. If you're obsessed with gardening as much as we are, check out our podcast episode with Lettuce Grow founder Zooey Deschanel!
Avocado Green Mattress ($999+): You should replace your mattress every 6 to 8 years. Mother's Day is a great time to gift your mama (and maybe even yourself) a new mattress, and we love this organic pick.
Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones ($300): Great for moms who always seem to be on-the-go or who need to tune out the world while they work.
Parachute Home Cotton Voile Quilt ($249+): We love this quilt for the color, the comfort, *and* it's Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified cotton. That's a mission we can get behind!
Gleaming Primrose Mirror ($498+): Make any space feel bigger with these Bridgerton-esque gilded mirrors.
Brava Smart Countertop Oven ($46/month+ or $1095+): Ditch the microwave (or hot oven in the summer!) with this quick light-generated oven that also acts as a frying pan, broiler, pizza oven, grill and sous vide.
The Pearl Source Black Akoya Pearl Cluster Earrings ($200): You can never go wrong with pearls, and we love the unexpected shade.
Atelier Cedrat Enivrant Cologne ($142): Inspired by the French 75 cocktail, this lemony cologne will make Mom feel like she's on a French Riviera vacay.
Cozymeal Plant-Based Three-Week Online Cooking Class ($199): This class makes a great gift for any mom who's looking to add more veggies to her diet or who loves to cook. Oh, they also have afternoon tea inspired by The Crown.
Bev Ladies Night Canned Wine Variety Pack ($99+): This variety pack has enough zero-sugar wine for lots of ladies' nights in!
Provenance Meals Feel Good Fix ($198): This 3-day program will help Mom's mind and body by flushing out toxins, boosting her system, and provide extra nutrients.
FARM Rio Green Papaya Salad Cotton Dress ($195): This dress is perfect for any Mother's Day picnic... ;)
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven ($160+): Come home to more home-cooked meal with this colorful classic!
Mom/son photo by Alvaro Reyes on Unsplash
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we're shedding light on P&L statements and how to assess business losses for tax purposes.
As we all know by now, 2020 was a rough year for so many. Many business owners who had thriving businesses were stunned by the impact of the pandemic. While there was some government relief, in many cases, it simply hasn't been enough to keep businesses in the black. So, what if you had a year where you didn't make a profit? Does this mean you don't have to file taxes? The answer is a big fat NO. You still need to file. Also, you want to file. Today we will break down the impact of losses on your business and why they are important to record.
Photo by Avel Chuklanov for Unsplash
The Importance of a P&L Statement
The first thing you need to do is get a handle on the financial health of your business in a real, detailed way. The easiest way to do this is using a profit & loss statement (P&L). This document is a good gauge of a small business's financial condition because you can use it to gain insights about your operations and identify new opportunities for growth. A P&L statement details a business' revenue and expenses over a period of time (most likely the calendar year). You can also make a quarterly P&L which would be helpful to you if you pay quarterly taxes. A P&L statement is often referred to as an income statement. If the statement reveals that your revenue is higher than your expenses, your business is profitable; if the reverse is true, you are running your business at a loss. If you are looking for examples of P&L statements, I suggest looking online for examples by searching for your specific type of business. Each business's P&L statement will be slightly different based on the type of business they do.
If you have done the work and have determined that you generated a loss in 2020, you now need to understand what that means for your tax filing. If you are a sole proprietor running an active trade or business, you may deduct any loss your business incurs from your other income for the year. This income could be from another job, investment income or from a spouse's income. If your business is set up as an LLC, an S-corporation or partnership and you materially participate in the business, then you may deduct a business loss. If your losses exceed your income from all sources for the year, you have a "net operating loss" (NOL). You may be able to take all or part of your business loss for a year to offset other income, to reduce your overall taxes. However, the total amount of your loss may be limited in one year. In that case, you may be able to take that loss in a previous year (called a loss carryback) or a future year (called a loss carryforward).
"At Block Advisors, we create a profit and loss summary for our small business clients as part of their tax prep, then we review it with them to talk through what the numbers really mean," said Marcie Rahn, Enrolled Agent and Certified Master Instructor at Block Advisors. "So many small business owners don't regularly look at their variable costs or understand how to optimize their profitability within their industry. The P&L review has been extremely valuable to our clients."
Photo by Sharon Mccutcheon for Unsplash
Tax Changes and Business Losses
In 2017/2018, we saw sweeping tax reform that impacted business losses. These reforms limited the amount of losses you could take in a calendar year and removed the ability to carry back the losses. However, with Covid, the government loosened the NOL (net operating loss) rules to ease the burden on businesses that were affected by the pandemic. These changes impact business losses in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Therefore, for this year's filing, I implore you to engage with a tax professional before trying to do this on your own. Block Advisors small business certified tax pros can be found in nearly 8,000 Block Advisors and H&R Block locations nationwide, or you can connect with them virtually.
The CARES Act allows small businesses (not corporations) to file an amended tax return for 2018 and/or 2019 if your business losses were limited for those years. It also allows businesses to carry back NOLs from 2018, 2019 and 2020 to the five previous years. Finally, the CARES Act allows small business owners to use net operating losses to offset your personal income with no limit.
"If you had a NOL in 2018, 2019 or 2020, then you may really benefit from the 5-year carryback provision…OR you may not! If you want to forego the carryback, then you've only got until the due date of your 2020 tax return to make that election. If you want more time to make that decision, then please file an extension. That will give you until October 15 of 2021 to get professional advice and decide what's best for you," said Rahn.
The bottom line is that if you have generated a loss this year, it may help you at tax time. This article is just a high-level introduction to the CARES Act loss provisions, so be sure to engage with a tax professional who understands the current tax relief program so that you can take full advantage of the tax benefits this year.
*All details were sourced from IRS.gov and blockadvisors.com